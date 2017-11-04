Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Eyed by Real Betis in Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly wanted by Real Betis, who could try to sign the midfielder in January.

The Liga side attempted to bring in Wilshere last summer but will renew their interest and hope they can tempt the midfielder with "the offer of a fresh start in a new country," per Warren Haughton at The Sun.

Wilshere's current deal expires in the summer and "there are no planned talks about extending his stay."

The 25-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal this season and has managed just 13 minutes of top-flight action, per WhoScored.com.

Instead, Wilshere has been used in the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League, where he has impressed Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Wilshere's return to action had led to calls he might be included in manager Gareth Southgate's England squad for November's friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

However, Southgate has explained his decision to leave the midfielder out, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Wilshere's contract situation means Arsenal could potentially be tempted to cash in on the midfielder, should they receive an acceptable offer in January.

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in La Liga and already have an Arsenal player in their ranks, having signed Joel Campbell on loan from the Gunners last summer.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger has said that Wilshere's future will be resolved in December, per David Hytner at The Guardian.

Wilshere's future could also depend on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who are both also out of contract next year, and Arsenal will surely not want to see all three walk away for free.

Southgate's comments also show that if Wilshere wants to try to force his way into England's FIFA World Cup squad, he needs to be playing regularly.