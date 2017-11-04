Liverpool Transfer News: Alejandro Grimaldo Asking Price Revealed Amid Rumours

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Benfica have reportedly informed any clubs looking to sign Liverpool target Alejandro Grimaldo they'll need to stump up €40 million (£35.5 million) before the Portuguese powerhouse will consider selling.

The Reds have been linked with a move for left-back Grimaldo in the past, and Italian website Calciomercato.com reported that's the figure at which Benfica would open up to a potential sale.

Grimaldo moved from Valencia's academy to Barcelona's La Masia in 2008, spending three years in Catalonia before he graduated into the club's "B" team, where he ascended to become one of their longer-serving stars.

The 22-year-old completed a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) move to the Estadio da Luz in January 2016, but Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen provided quotes earlier this year that suggested he's willing to move again:

Liverpool have endured some despair at left-back over the past year and last season converted midfielder James Milner to occupy the role, although Alberto Moreno has enjoyed an early return to form this term.

Former Spain under-21 international Grimaldo, meanwhile, has built a reputation as a rising star in the position since enjoying a first-team role at Benfica, as Chris Winterburn of Spanish newspaper Marca recently told:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may well want a new left-back, but one would imagine there are other parts of the team that would be more deserving of such heavy investment, such as a centre-back or goalkeeper.

Benfica have been knocked out of this season's UEFA Champions League with two matches remaining in the group stage, but Statman Dave nevertheless picked Grimaldo out for special praise after a recent defeat to Manchester United:

Grimaldo has only managed to make nine appearances in Europe and the Primeira Liga this season because of injury, and he was sidelined for five months of last season as well.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (h/t MailOnline's Pete Jenson) reported in November 2016 that Manchester City were indeed interested in Grimaldo, but the Premier League leaders signed Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco this past summer.

Liverpool may look to pick up the interest in his signature and swap their incumbent left-back for another, although this season's achievements will likely influence whether such a move could be afforded.