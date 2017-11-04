Barcelona Defeat Sevilla 2-1 in La Liga Match; Paco Alcacer Earns Brace

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Paco Alcacer was an unlikely hero for Barcelona as La Liga's leaders restored their four-point cushion, with the Spanish striker netting twice to clinch a 2-1 win over Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

Guido Pizarro equalised for Sevilla after Alcacer showed great instinct to slot the opener, but the Barca fringe figure was on hand again to poke in the winner six minutes later and improve his record to nine goals in his last nine starts.

Barca have now won their last three league fixtures in succession and are unbeaten in 16 matches across all competitions, with a trip to Leganes next on their schedule following the international break.

Sevilla travelled to the Camp Nou with no wins from their previous 13 trips to the venue, and the return of home centre-back Gerard Pique didn't bode well for their chances of breaking down an already imperious defence:

Barca's press almost resulted in a goal after five minutes, when Sergio Busquets saw his effort cleared off the line by Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, the visitors enduring constant pressure for the first 10 minutes of the clash.

Andres Iniesta saw a long-range effort whistle just wide of the goal before Alcacer pounced on Sergio Escudero's error to side-foot home the breakthrough and break a long-standing drought against the guests:

Lionel Messi came close to bagging the second with what would have been a ridiculous scoop home inside a crowded area, but he could only hit the top of the net before Sevilla went in at the break a goal down.

The rain began to hammer down in Catalonia as the momentum of play took a hit, but it was Sevilla who reacted better and showed enough courage to pull level through Pizarro's header.

The Argentinian beat Pique in the air and nodded his header into the turf, bouncing out of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's reach and into the top right of the goal.

Luckily for the hosts, Alcacer had his wits about him to tap home a gorgeous Ivan Rakitic hook into Sevilla's area, and the visiting outfit were on level terms for all of six minutes before falling back behind.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde cruelly held Alcacer back from getting his hat-trick and substituted Gerard Deulofeu on in place of the attacker with 24 minutes remaining.

Messi's 600th appearance in Barcelona colours ended with a yellow card for the forward after a foul on Escudero, but the three points reward is all he and his team-mates will have been concerned with.

Sevilla's defeat means they remain in fifth, one point off Real Madrid, while the Blaugrana's dreamy start to La Liga continues.