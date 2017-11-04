Bayern Munich Transfer News: Jupp Heynckes Praises Emre Can Amid Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heyckes has talked up the attributes of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, intensifying speculation the player's former club could look to re-sign him in 2018.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari of Italian website Calciomercato.com provided quotes from Bayern chief Heynckes, whose club could be among the strongest contenders to bring back a player who left their shores in 2013:

"I coached Emre for a few months here at Bayern five years ago. Now he has developed into a great player, very physical and powerful. I like him a lot. We have to remember that there is always a certain criteria when you are signing a player if you want to return to the top."

Can is currently struggling to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

The 23-year-old spent one year at Bayer Leverkusen before the Reds signed him in 2014, and Anfield HQ's Oliver Bond feels it would be a big loss if Can left Merseyside next summer:

That's when Can's current Liverpool contract is set to expire, and the Mirror's David Mattock recently reported talks have "hit a roadblock," with his employers only willing to offer a salary of £75,000 per week.

And that's where it's believed negotiations have encountered an issue, with Can reportedly seeking earnings closer to Reds talisman Philippe Coutinho's £135,000 per week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was recently asked for his take on Can's situation and where the player's future appears to lie, per Merseyside football writer Richard Buxton:

The Daily Mail's Dominic King recently reported it looks as though the Germany international will be leaving Anfield on a free next summer, with Serie A champions Juventus understood to be among his biggest admirers.

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita is set to join the Reds next summer and could fit in as Can's replacement, although Liverpool fan Dan Kennett nevertheless views his potential departure as a major blow:

Bayern would offer Can a return to a familiar setting, although with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso for competition, one could question whether he'd have a chance of starting.

Heynckes may not be the man making the decisions at the Allianz Arena after June, when his short-term contract at Bayern is set to expire, but it seems Can has admirers in Bavaria.