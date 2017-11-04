Barcelona Transfer News: Roma Director Monchi Explains Riyad Mahrez Saga

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

AS Roma director of football Monchi has explained how Leicester City blocked the Italians and Barcelona from moving for Riyad Mahrez last summer and ruled out a January transfer in the process.

The former Sevilla man spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Goal's Chris Burton) about their chase of the Algerian:

"We wanted a left-footed winger to replace Mohamed Salah and put it all on Mahrez, but the only reason he didn't come was because the club wouldn't sell.

"It's not an excuse, they said no to Barcelona too.

"Once Mahrez was off the table, we looked around and decided it was better to go for Patrik Schick, who was not the ideal profile for that role, but would be an investment for the club.”

Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Monchi also added Roma won't be making any additions in January.

Per the report, Mahrez made it clear he wanted to leave Leicester last summer after he had kept his promise of staying for one more season following the title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

The Foxes knocked back several approaches from Barcelona and Roma, however, and the 26-year-old ended up staying put. Roma added Schick from Sampdoria, a left-footed striker who has barely featured but is regarded as one of the top young talents in Serie A.

While he's no direct replacement for Mohamed Salah―who returned to the Premier League to join Liverpool―he should make the Giallorossi happy in the future. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Barcelona addressed their needs out wide by moving for Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. The France international hasn't played much due to injury, but he is expected to compete for a starting position when he returns.

In his absence, the likes of Denis Suarez and Paulinho have seen an increase in minutes, and both have performed admirably. With so many options to choose from, the Catalans are unlikely to move for Mahrez anytime soon.

Mahrez played a vital part in the 2015-16 season and was rewarded with the PFA Players' Player of the year award, but like many of his team-mates, he regressed last season.

He didn't start the 2017-18 campaign in great form, either, but he has been much better of late, per OptaJoe:

A move to La Liga giants Barcelona always seemed a little unlikely, as Mahrez appeared to peak during his magical 2015-16 season. The Algeria international is a fine talent, but even at his best, he sat just below the level required for the Blaugrana.

A transfer to Roma made more sense, and the persistent links with Arsenal had many believing a departure for the Gunners was most likely. Like Monchi, Arsenal have already ruled out a January move, with manager Arsene Wenger replying to the question with a firm no, per Metro's Simon Rice.

Mahrez is rebuilding his reputation with his improved form for the Foxes, and if he can keep performing at a high level, these teams may reconsider their approach for January. If not, a summer transfer seems likely at this point.

Barcelona will likely prioritise other positions ahead of adding to their group of wide men, and as a result, Mahrez is not expected to end up in Catalonia.