Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Claudio Marchisio

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly opened talks with Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka, while Claudio Marchisio is said to have become frustrated after falling out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri.

Goretzka's contract expires at the end of the season, and Juve are in negotiations to sign him on a free transfer, according to Tuttosport (h/t Kaustubh Pandey at Calciomercato.com).

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool also want the Germany international, but Juventus may be in pole position, having made an early move to land the 22-year-old.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel recently told Sky Germany his club has tried everything it can to keep hold of Goretzka and that it "can't do anything else" (h/t Sport).

Despite Schalke's desire to keep Goretzka, he looks destined to leave for a bigger club and also appears to have plenty of options.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus, meanwhile, have a strong track record of signing free agents, having brought Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves and Paul Pogba to the club on free transfers in recent years.

One player who could be heading out of Turin, however, is Marchisio. The Italy international has struggled for game time, having made just one Serie A start this season.

The midfielder does not enjoy a great relationship with Allegri and is frustrated with his lack of minutes, per Pandey.

Marchisio's wife, Roberta Sinopoli, on Wednesday posted the following cryptic message via Instagram:

Per the report, the post "isn't just an expression of her frustration but that of Marchisio himself as well."

A knee injury has also contributed to Marchisio's reduced game time this season, but competition for places is fierce, with Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi all vying for starts.

WhoScored.com recently showed how important Pjanic has been to the team this season:

However, Allegri has said Marchisio will feature for Juventus in Sunday's clash against Benevento, per the club's official Twitter account:

Benevento are bottom of Serie A, having lost all 11 league games this season. Sunday's game is therefore the perfect opportunity for Marchisio to prove his worth to Allegri.