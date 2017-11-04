La Liga Results 2017 Week 11: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona remain top of the La Liga table after a 2-1 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Paco Alcacer was a surprise starter for manager Ernesto Valverde's side and scored both goals for the hosts, with Guido Pizarro on target for the visitors.

Valencia stay second after another impressive win, beating Leganes 3-0 at the Mestalla Stadium to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Atletico Madrid move into third after a late win over Deportivo La Coruna, while Alaves beat Espanyol in Saturday's only other Liga fixture.

Saturday's Results

Valencia 3-0 Leganes

Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Alaves 1-0 Espanyol

Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

La Liga Table (goal difference)

1. Barcelona 31 (26)

2. Valencia 27 (19)

3. Atletico Madrid 23 (10)

4. Real Madrid 20 (10)

5. Sevilla 19 (1)

6. Villarreal 17 (5)

7. Real Betis 17 (1)

8. Leganes 17 (1)

9. Real Sociedad 14 (1)

10. Getafe 13 (2)

11. Espanyol 13 (-4)

12. Levante 12 (-2)

13. Girona 12 (-4)

14. Celta Vigo 11 (3)

15. Athletic Bilbao 11 (-2)

16. Deportivo 11 (-7)

17. Eibar 8 (-17)

18. Alaves 6 (-11)

19. Las Palmas 6 (-17)

20. Malaga 4 (-15)

Recap

Barcelona started brightly at Camp Nou, as Lionel Messi led the charge with an early shot on his 600th appearance for the club, as shown by La Liga:

Their attacking approach was rewarded midway through the first. Sergio Escudero missed Luis Suarez's ball forward, and Alcacer pounced on the loose ball to finish clinically past goalkeeper David Soria.

Barca dominated the rest of the half, but Sevilla improved after the break and grabbed an equaliser with Pizarro's heading a corner past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

La Liga writer Sid Lowe said it was a deserved goal for the visitors:

Yet Barcelona responded quickly. Ivan Rakitic crossed for Alcacer to poke home from close range to restore the hosts' lead.

Rakitic then might have had a penalty late on after going down following a tangle with Escudero, but the hosts didn't enjoy much luck from the officials, according to football writer Andrew Gaffney:

Valverde's men did hold on for the win, which maintains their four-point lead, with the Barca coach fully vindicated in his decision to hand Alcacer only his second La Liga start of the season, per WhoScored.com.

Staying within sight of Barcelona are Valencia, who claimed a club-record seventh consecutive La Liga win against Leganes, per Opta:

Dani Parejo opened the scoring, firing a free-kick under the wall, before Rodrigo Moreno added a second as he headed home Andreas Pereira's cross.

Santi Mina then sealed the win late on from the penalty spot, although the scoreline flattered the hosts, according to football writer Simon Harrison:

It's been a superb start to the season for Valencia, with eight wins out of 11 and 30 goals scored, leaving them looking well capable of mounting a title challenge.

Atletico were also winners on Saturday, but they needed a stoppage-time goal from Thomas Partey to see off Deportivo.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan notes how Atletico are continuing to struggle in front of goal:

Antoine Griezmann was replaced late on for the visitors, and the Frenchman is currently on his worst-ever goal drought for the club, per Opta:

It was another unconvincing performance from Atletico, but ends a run of three straight draws, and leaves them in third place, four points behind Valencia in second.

At the bottom of the table, Alaves picked up their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Espanyol.

The result moves Alaves off the bottom of the table, with Christian Santos' scoring after just 45 seconds, the fastest goal of the season so far, as noted by La Liga:

Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso was then sent off in the 39th minute as Alaves picked up all three points against the 10 men.