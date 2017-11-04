Former Cowboys LB Anthony McClanahan Named as Primary Suspect in Murder Case

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former NFL player Anthony McClanahan has reportedly been detained as a primary suspect in the death of his wife, Keri "KC" McClanahan, in Park City, Utah.

Karen Mizoguchi of People passed along the update Saturday after Keri was found dead Thursday morning with "knife wounds to her throat" listed as the apparent cause of death.

Daniel Woodruff of KUTV noted initial court filings show the Utah Attorney General's office sought a no-bail warrant because McClanahan "now poses a flight risk due, as he has no ties to the State of Utah, has criminal charges pending in Arizona and Utah involving domestic violence, and has demonstrated a recent willingness to be a fugitive from justice."

Police officials found Keri McClanahan's body in a room at the Park Regency hotel after an individual reported a "ruckus" coming from the hotel room, per Mizoguchi. A trail of blood was also found in the hotel's parking lot.

No further information about the investigation was immediately released. Mizoguchi reported the Summit County Attorney's Office is scheduled to review the case next week.

McClanahan played three years of college football at Washington State. The linebacker spent time with the Dallas Cowboys at the professional level, but he never appeared in an NFL game. He went on to play four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.