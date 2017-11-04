Manchester United Transfer News: Willian Reveals Talks, Latest Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Willian has revealed he held talks with Manchester United about a transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea. However, the Brazilian international said he didn't come close to swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

A lack of playing time on the watch of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been a problem for Willian. Yet the versatile forward has maintained it's not a strong enough reason to make him leave the Blues.

Speaking to UOL (h/t Metro), Willian said: "I had contact with Manchester United but I was not close to leaving. Of course, sometimes you get upset that you're not playing. But that doesn't mean you do not like the club or the people who work there."

Had he joined the Red Devils, Willian would have had the chance to work again with former manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese signed Willian from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 while in charge at Chelsea, and the pair went on to win the League Cup and domestic title in 2015.

Mourinho was reportedly keen to renew the relationship this summer and made a bid late on in the transfer window, according to Neil Custis of The Sun.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

A transfer didn't materialise in late-August, but links to United have remained. However, the South American attacker appeared to end those rumours last month when he told FourFourTwo (h/t Duncan Wright of The Sun) he is content at Chelsea: "I'm very happy at Chelsea. I just try to improve year on year. And it's been happening."

Willian may be happy at the Bridge, but he has struggled to feature regularly for Conte this season. The 29-year-old has started six times in England's top flight and just once in the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

Willian's potential value to United is clear. As a player with pace and excellent timing with his runs, the Brazilian is an ideal fit for the counter-attacking game Mourinho loves to play.

Admittedly, United already have skilled forwards in wide areas, in the form of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. Yet no member of this trio has emerged as a regular choice under Mourinho.

Willian would give the Old Trafford chief a player he can trust, one with the work rate to track back and double up defensively, as well as break forward in an instant to turn defence into attack.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Conte also likes his teams to strike on the break, meaning Willian can still be useful for the Blues. His versatility can be especially valuable for a team with threadbare depth in attacking areas.

Willian's ability to play on either flank means he can cover for both Eden Hazard and Pedro. He can also operate through the middle, which is a handy trait since Conte only has Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi at the centre-forward position.

Keeping Willian, at least for the remainder of this season, makes sense for Conte and Chelsea. Yet he'll need more starts if he's going to be convinced to turn down any offers from United or elsewhere next summer.