Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Emre Can, Top Rumours

Manchester City are reportedly ready to beat Juventus to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

An exclusive from Nicolas Balice and Nima Tavalley of CalcioMercato.com has revealed how the Premier League leaders are "preparing an offer to the player that will supercede Juventus' contract offer of €4.5 million net per season plus bonuses as well as promising the player an integral role in the squad."

It's noted Can will be "free to negotiate with whomever he wants" from February, as his contract with Liverpool is set to run out at the end of June.

It could spell trouble for Juventus, with the Serie A giants prepared to wait until the midfielder's contract expires before making a move, per Balice and Tavalley.

Of course, it's possible City's interest may force Liverpool into sanctioning a sale before Can's deal is up. After all, it's not likely the Reds will want to see a key player leave to go and strengthen a domestic rival.

City being keen on Can is somewhat curious, though, since the 23-year-old isn't in the mould of midfielder the Manchester club usually relies on. Can's game is all about energy and tenacity and pressing opponents all over the pitch, yet he lacks the technical refinement of City's other playmakers, such as David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

If there is one possible fit for Can at City it could be as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan. The 27-year-old is also a box-to-box midfielder, although he has superior quality on the ball. Avoiding injury has been a problem for Gundogan, though, so a younger, more durable option like Can may be too tempting for City manager Pep Guardiola to pass up, particularly on a potential free transfer.

Of course, Can's ability to press high and relentlessly is the key to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's style of play. It's why keeping Can is the ideal scenario for the Reds.

Trying to tie Can down is proving problematic. In fact, it's turning into a growing saga set to challenge the credibility of Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo: "Part of the plan isn't to spend four years developing a player and ironing out his flaws only to then watch him depart as a free agent just as he's reaching his prime."

Sensing the growing anxiety around the situation, Klopp has sought to remain calm and play up the idea he is prepared to wait for Can to sign a new deal to stay on Merseyside, per another article from Pearce: "It's allowed that he could sign a contract (with Liverpool) in May. I have no problem with that."

Yet waiting until the end of this season for Can to make up his mind may not be a luxury Klopp and Liverpool can afford.

Interest from City only makes the situation more precarious, and it may force Juve to accelerate their efforts to sign the Germany international. Even if Juve back out, the proposed contract offer planned by City may be enough to tempt Can into swapping Anfield for the Etihad Stadium.