Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Martin Prado Reportedly on Marlins Trade Block

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

With new ownership leading the organization, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to hear trade offers for Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Marlins have indicated to other teams they will listen to deals for that trio, but not Christian Yelch or Marcell Ozuna right now.

Putting Stanton, Gordon and Ozuna on the trade block is a move that has been expected from the Marlins.

Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported Oct. 30 that the Marlins came up with a "preferred path" to get their payroll down to $90 million next season, with Stanton, Gordon and Prado mentioned as trade candidates.

Stanton signed the richest contract in Major League Baseball history with the Marlins in 2014, a 13-year deal worth $325 million. It's heavily backloaded with the annual salary rising from $14.5 million in 2017 to $25 million next season and up to $32 million from 2023-25, per Spotrac.

Coming off an MVP-caliber season with an MLB-leading 59 home runs and .631 slugging percentage, Stanton's trade value is likely as high as it has ever been.

Gordon and Prado are the only other Marlins position players who will make at least $10 million next season. Prado had a disappointing 2017 with injuries limiting him to 37 games and a .250/.279/.357 slash line. Gordon set career-highs in games played (158) and stolen bases (60) with a .308/.341/.375 slash line.