PSG Transfer News: Dani Alves Talks Premier League Desire, Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has revealed he wants to play in the Premier League and expressed his admiration for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, saying he was "hypnotised" by the idea of joining forces once again.

The Brazil international only joined Les Parisiens during the summer after a single season with Juventus, and these latest comments indicate he could be set for another abrupt exit. As reported by FourFourTwo, he explained why he initially picked PSG over City, and how he still desires to move to England:

"It was a combination of a few factors. I have many friends at PSG, my partner had lived in Paris and she adores the city, and the club has huge ambition to evolve and get bigger.

"Sure, I was hypnotised by the idea of working with Pep Guardiola once more. I was hypnotised by it and not looking around me at all of the other options available. ...

"It made more sense for me to pick Paris over Manchester on this occasion, but I don’t hide my admiration for Pep and my will to play in the Premier League in the future."

The 34-year-old and Guardiola previously worked together at Barcelona, where they both had tremendous success. Alves, who joined the club in 2008 after seven seasons at Sevilla, enjoyed the best years of his career in Catalonia before moving to Italy at the start of last season.

He had a great year in Turin but only lasted a single season before he was on the move again. After choosing PSG, he apologised to City and Guardiola, per Chris Wheeler of MailOnline.

In Paris, Alves has mostly rotated with Belgium international Thomas Meunier at the right-back position, although the veteran has been the preferred option in the UEFA Champions League. He's been in solid form, as evidenced by these stats, via Squawka Football:

Les Parisiens won't be happy to hear Alves openly discussing his future just months after signing him to a lucrative two-year deal, and his continued praise for Guardiola indicates he already has his heart set on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Juventus agreed to terminate his contract to allow him to join PSG last summer, but the Ligue 1 giants may not be willing to do the same and instead hold out for some form of compensation from his Premier League suitors.

It's fair to wonder just how much the speedster has left in the tank, and Guardiola has committed to something of a youth movement at City, prioritising the acquisition of young talent over veterans.

Alves' experience in Europe and ability to be a positive force in the dressing room could be a valuable asset, however, even if his once-formidable physical skills will only decline moving forward.