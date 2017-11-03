Bradley Beal Says Wizards Are Best Team in Eastern Conference

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal expressed his belief Friday that the Wiz are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

In an interview for ESPN's The Jump (h/t ESPN.com) alongside backcourt mate John Wall, Beal said the following about the team:

"I feel like we're the best team. That's just the way I feel. I always stand by it, because I mean, why would I sit here and say another team's better than my team? I'm not going to sit here and do that. I've got confidence in myself and my teammates and what we can bring to our team and what we can accomplish."

Washington is off to an up-and-down start at 4-3, and it entered play on Friday tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

It currently trails the Boston Celtics and the surprising Orlando Magic by 1.5 games for the top spot.

Beal's comments came ahead of a big matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, as the Cavs have been the measuring stick in the Eastern Conference for the past three seasons.

Cleveland has three NBA Finals appearances and one championship to its credit in the last three years, but 2017-18 has been a struggle thus far.

The Cavs are just 3-5, and they have faltered against far less-talented teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Despite their issues, Wall noted that they are a team the Wizards have to overcome in order to accomplish their goals: "We feel like we're [the Cavs'] biggest threat. We just got to find a way to get over that hump and beat them and go to the Finals."

The 24-year-old Beal is off to a strong start individually this season with averages of 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Last season was a career year for the former University of Florida standout, as he set personal bests with 23.1 points per contest and 77 games played.

Although consistency has eluded them, a young core of Beal, Wall, Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. stands up well against most teams in the East.

If Washington can slay some demons against the Cavaliers and contribute to Cleveland's continued downward spiral, it will lend a great deal of credence to Beal's claims.