Neymar Reportedly 'Fed Up' with PSG Manager Unai Emery

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

Neymar is "fed up" with Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery, according to the latest reports emerging from the French capital.

Le Parisien (h/t Sport English) cited a PSG source who revealed the Brazilian is unhappy he's being treated as an ordinary player rather than a star, and the resolution of the incident involving himself and Edinson Cavani was "the final straw."

The French daily has taken plenty of shots at Neymar in the past two weeks, with reports (h/t Marca) saying the rest of the squad is unhappy with his special treatment running counter to these latest reports.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Le Parisien also reported Neymar is not the only player who has issues with Emery, as Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura are all said to dislike the tactician.

PSG and Neymar have started the 2017-18 campaign in superb form and lead the Ligue 1 standings by four points. The Brazil international has already bagged seven goals domestically and added five assists, but he was also sent off in the rivalry match against Marseille.

Emery has been in charge of PSG since last summer and was on the hot seat after the club failed to win the Ligue 1 title, having won the previous four in a row.