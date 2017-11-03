    Neymar Reportedly 'Fed Up' with PSG Manager Unai Emery

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    PSG coach Unai Emery, right, talks to PSG's Neymar during a Champions League Group B soccer match between Anderlecht and Paris Saint-Germain at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
    Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

    Neymar is "fed up" with Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery, according to the latest reports emerging from the French capital.

    Le Parisien (h/t Sport English) cited a PSG source who revealed the Brazilian is unhappy he's being treated as an ordinary player rather than a star, and the resolution of the incident involving himself and Edinson Cavani was "the final straw."

    The French daily has taken plenty of shots at Neymar in the past two weeks, with reports (h/t Marcasaying the rest of the squad is unhappy with his special treatment running counter to these latest reports.

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Neymar Jr of PSG celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RSC Anderlecht at Parc des Princes on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Ima
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Le Parisien also reported Neymar is not the only player who has issues with Emery, as Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura are all said to dislike the tactician.

    PSG and Neymar have started the 2017-18 campaign in superb form and lead the Ligue 1 standings by four points. The Brazil international has already bagged seven goals domestically and added five assists, but he was also sent off in the rivalry match against Marseille.

    Emery has been in charge of PSG since last summer and was on the hot seat after the club failed to win the Ligue 1 title, having won the previous four in a row. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Red Star Belgrade Striker Eyes Chelsea Move After Links

      Getty Images
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bale Returns to Full Training

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Toni Kroos Is Mourinho's 'Ideal' Transfer at Man Utd

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Napoli Enter Race for Atletico's Sime Vrsaljko

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report