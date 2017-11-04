Breeders' Cup 2017: Vegas Betting Odds, Race Predictions and More

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic race will take place on Saturday, with two clear favourites for the win, as oddsmakers are backing Arrogate and Gun Runner to beat the rest of the field.

Arrogate is a former Classic winner running in his last race, while Gun Runner has been in sensational form of late, with wins in his last three starts.

Here's a look at the latest odds, via the race's official website (odds as of Friday, November 3):

Gun Runner, 9-5

Arrogate, 2-1

Collected, 6-1

West Coast, 6-1

Mubtaahij, 12-1

Churchill, 15-1

Pavel, 20-1

War Decree, 30-1

Win The Space, 30-1

Gunnevera, 30-1

War Story, 30-1

Arrogate's Breeders' Cup Win in 2016 came as part of a seven-race win streak, but the four-year-old has come up short in his last two starts since and enters the Classic with plenty of question marks.

Trainer Bob Baffert has been planning around this race for some time and will have confidence in the all-time leading money winner.

His work in Del Mar, California, this week has been impressive, per Daily Racing Form's Marcus Hersh:

Gun Runner, the other favourite to win the race, will start from Post 5 and carries significant momentum entering the Classic. His recent wins at the Whitney and Woodward Stakes at Saratoga were impressive, as he dominated the field by a huge margin.

He has the explosiveness to be positioned well coming out of the turn―a key to winning at Del Mar, where it's hard to make up distance on the final straight―but lacks experience at the 1 ¼-mile race distance.

Like Arrogate, Gun Runner's work in Del Mar has been splendid, per Daily Racing Form's Mike Welsch:

Collected has already won at the distance in Del Mar, taking the Pacific Classic, and West Coast has won his last two starts, albeit against competition below the Grade 1 mark.

Other contenders of note are international horses Churchill and Mubtaahij, although the latter failed to live up to the hype during last year's Triple Crown. The same holds true for Gunnevera, who had some heat for this year's Kentucky Derby but only managed seventh place.

Race Predictions

Arrogate has the experience and one of the most respected trainers in the business in Baffert. While there are some question marks, expect him to finish the job in his last-ever start. Gun Runner and West Coast should close out the top three.