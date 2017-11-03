Emre Can Contract Talks with Liverpool Reportedly Stall over Wage Demands

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Emre Can's contract talks with Liverpool have reportedly stalled because of the German's wage demands.

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, Can wants a deal comparable to Philippe Coutinho's, with the Brazilian earning in the region of £160,000 per week, but the Reds' strict pay structure limits non-marquee players to less than half that, a maximum of £75,000 per week.

Meanwhile, Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported the two parties have reached a standoff not because of wage demands, with Can going on record to confirm as much, but rather because the German and his camp want a release clause installed in the deal.

The Reds are unwilling to give Can "special dispensation" by doing that, having put no such clause in Coutinho's contract.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Either way, the impasse means the midfielder can leave for free in the summer and can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January, with both Maddock and King listing Bayern Munich and Juventus among the interested parties.

Can has developed into an excellent player at Anfield, and he is enjoying a strong campaign.

He has scored three times in the UEFA Champions League, and he has contributed much in the Premier League too, including two assists from seven chances created, won 11 tackles and as many aerial duels, completed seven take-ons out of 10 attempts and made nine interceptions, according to Squawka.

Football writer Jack Lusby shared the numbers behind an excellent performance he produced for Germany, while James Nalton hailed his vision:

The 23-year-old has become a top asset for Liverpool in the centre, and what's more he is perhaps yet to reach his peak, given he's still relatively young.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes he is worthy of an improved deal at Anfield:

The club cannot afford to lose a player of his ability, particularly on a free transfer to an elite European side who could give him the platform to shine.

Can may not grab headlines each week like Coutinho, but whether it's his wages or the issue of a release clause that is the problem, the Reds should recognise what he brings to the table and be more amenable to his requests.

If they don't, they might regret it.