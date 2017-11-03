Luke Shaw Linked with Southampton Return Amid Ryan Bertrand to Man City Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly considering a return to Southampton in January to replace Ryan Bertrand, who is potentially set for a switch to Manchester City.

According to James Nursey in the Mirror, Bertrand is a key target for City manager Pep Guardiola, who needs a new left-back to cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy, and Saints are prepared to let him go.

Bertrand's departure from St Mary's would open the door for Shaw, 22, to return to the club and reinvigorate his career after a miserable few seasons at Old Trafford, added Nursey.

The Englishman joined United as an 18-year-old for £27 million in the summer of 2014. He has since endured consistent injury trouble and, though currently fit, is out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

Jamie Jackson in the Guardian recently reported the breakdown in the relationship between Shaw and the Portuguese manager is so significant the defender fears he will never break back into first-team contention.

It is little surprise, then, that he could be considering a move away from Manchester, and the London-born star is reportedly keen to return south to be nearer his family home, per Nursey.

Shaw made his first strides as a senior player at Southampton, graduating from the academy to make his first-team debut in 2011 before impressing enough under manager Mauricio Pochettino to earn his big-money move to Old Trafford.

One of many frustrating aspects to Shaw's failure to make the grade at United is Mourinho does not have an automatic first-choice left-back, and he has variously used Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Ashley Young in the position this season.

If Shaw was playing to his full potential he could be a huge asset for United and would potentially be an undisputed starter at left-back.

As it is, he has been afforded just two substitute appearances so far in 2017-18, both in the Carabao Cup, while his last start for the club came back in April.