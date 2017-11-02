Paige Is 'Days Away' from Making Her WWE Return, Says Alberto Del Rio

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio believes Paige's return to the company may be imminent.

The four-time world champion ruled out his own return to WWE, but he sees Paige getting back inside the ring in no time.

"It's gonna happen pretty soon," Del Rio said, per TMZ Sports. "Probably days away from going back to WWE."

If Del Rio's timeline is correct, then Paige could potentially be a surprise addition to Team Raw for Survivor Series. Survivor Series remains one of WWE's traditional Big Four pay-per-views, so it would make sense as the setting for Paige's first major event back.

The two-time Divas champion hasn't wrestled since the June 27, 2016, edition of Raw.

Paige received a 30-day suspension for a wellness violation in August 2016 and then earned a 60-day suspension for a second violation two months later. In October 2016, she confirmed she underwent neck surgery, which has so far precluded her from coming back.

Paige got fans excited in September when she tweeted a photo from WWE's Performance Center:

Assuming Paige remains a member of the Raw roster, she'll rejoin a women's division that's somewhat less congested following Emma's release.

WWE's flagship show still boasts Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Asuka and Mickie James, so Paige would have plenty of competition if she's eyeing Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship.