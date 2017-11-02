Reggie Jackson Trade Package Reportedly Offered by Pistons for Eric Bledsoe

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons reportedly made a trade offer featuring guard Reggie Jackson and a first-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe.

Michael Scotto‏ of Basketball Insiders provided details of the proposal Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Pistons were showing interest in Bledsoe, who's been away from the Suns while the team evaluates the situation, but noted any agreement hinged on what Detroit would "attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap."

The 27-year-old University of Kentucky product caused a stir on social media last month after posting a tweet that seemed to double as a trade request:

Bledsoe told Suns general manager Ryan McDonough he was actually referencing a trip to a hair salon, but the GM later told reporters the Kentucky product "won't be with us going forward."

The Alabama native averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals during the 2016-17 campaign and ranked 12th among point guards in Player Efficiency Rating, according to ESPN.com.

Meanwhile, Jackson checked in 28th on the PG PER list last year while putting up 14.5 points and 5.2 assists per contest. He's off to a stronger start this season, averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 dimes and 4.3 boards in eight appearances.

Now the question seems to be whether a first-round pick would be enough to offset the difference between the guards for the Suns, who could also benefit by moving forward from the situation.