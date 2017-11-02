Suns Owner Robert Sarver Says He Has No Interest in Selling Team Despite Reports

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver refuted rumors he's planning to sell the team.

"There's zero accuracy to that story. Zero," Sarver said Thursday, per the Arizona Republic's Scott Bordow. "I have zero interest in selling."

The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps reported Tuesday that some inside the NBA believe Sarver is willing to sell the Suns.

