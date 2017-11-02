    Suns Owner Robert Sarver Says He Has No Interest in Selling Team Despite Reports

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 23: Robert G. Sarver Managing Partner for the Phoenix Suns speaks at the press conference where Goran Dragic is awarded the KIA NBA Most Improved Player Award on April 23, 2014 at U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver refuted rumors he's planning to sell the team. 

    "There's zero accuracy to that story. Zero," Sarver said Thursday, per the Arizona Republic's Scott Bordow. "I have zero interest in selling."

    The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps reported Tuesday that some inside the NBA believe Sarver is willing to sell the Suns.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

