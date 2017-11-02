Liverpool Transfer News: Leon Goretzka Saga Continues, Latest Rumours

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Liverpool are once again being linked with reported Barcelona and Bayern Munich target Leon Goretzka, and the Spanish media have reported the Reds have made an official approach for the young midfielder.

The Germany international has been a regular subject of speculation due to his contract status, as he's set to become a free agent next summer. Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel previously told Sky Deutschland (h/t Calciomercato) the club is hopeful he'll sign a new deal, but Goretzka is widely expected to move to a bigger club.

Bayern have been the favourites to land his signature for a long time―there have been persistent rumours a deal is already in place, per Sky Deutschland (h/t ESPN FC's Mark Lovell)―but the Catalan press remain adamant he wants to join Barcelona instead.

Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport) launched the latest round of speculation, reporting the Catalans are his top priority, but Liverpool's official approach puts them in the driver's seat. The report also said Schalke will have to choose between cashing in during the January window or losing him for minimal compensation in the summer.

Goretzka has been with Schalke since 2013 and has gradually developed into one of the Bundesliga's top young talents. The 22-year-old has also become a regular for the national team and was a standout at this year's FIFA Confederations Cup.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

He stands out mostly for his excellent passing range and ability to win the ball but has added a scoring touch in recent years as well. Like so many midfielders who have enjoyed their education in a German academy, versatility is a key attribute, making him a fine fit with Die Mannschaft.

Bayern have long excelled at securing top Bundesliga talent, especially on free transfers. They're widely expected to do so again with Goretzka, despite the persistent links with the Reds and Blaugrana.

It's worth noting most of the links with those two clubs have come courtesy of the Spanish and British press―their German colleagues, who should have the inside scoop, appear convinced he's all but certain to join the Bavarians.

He can't sign a pre-contract until January, however, so anything is still possible.