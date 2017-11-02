Andrew Luck Placed on IR with Shoulder Injury; Colts QB out for Season

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The seemingly inevitable is now the official: Andrew Luck will not play in the 2017 season. The Indianapolis Colts placed their franchise quarterback on season-ending injured reserve Thursday as he continues the slow process of recovering from January shoulder surgery.

"I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that's not the case," Luck said, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site. "I know I'll be better from this. I know I'll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I'm excited for the future."

