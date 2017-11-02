    Andrew Luck Placed on IR with Shoulder Injury; Colts QB out for Season

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    The seemingly inevitable is now the official: Andrew Luck will not play in the 2017 season. The Indianapolis Colts placed their franchise quarterback on season-ending injured reserve Thursday as he continues the slow process of recovering from January shoulder surgery.

    "I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that's not the case," Luck said, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site. "I know I'll be better from this. I know I'll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I'm excited for the future."  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

