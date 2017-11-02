Kristaps Porzingis' Brother, Agent Says He Won't Sign Knicks Contract Quickly

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Janis Porzingis, the agent and brother of New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, wants to see the direction the franchise takes before the two sides start exploring a contract extension.

In an interview with Sporta Avize magazine, translated by EuroHoops.net (via Latvian site Sportacentrs), Janis explained the current thought process from their side of things regarding a long-term deal with the Knicks:

"The most important question here is this: What do you really want to achieve in your career? Because money—if Kristaps performs at least on his normal level, is gonna come. We are more focused on some other values and not just to quickly sign a new contract so we can collect the money. That's definitely not our goal, so we won't be feverishly counting minutes or counting points. You can't escape the reality and the Knicks must also see that."

Janis added from the Knicks' standpoint, Kristaps is their "focal point" right now and they "cannot upset him much or otherwise, at the end of the season, he will say 'it's not so cool here.'"



There appeared to be some offseason strife between Kristaps and the Knicks. He skipped exit interviews at the end of last season because he didn't like the state of the franchise and drama behind the scenes.

Phil Jackson and the Knicks parted ways after he served three seasons as team president. Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, signaling the Knicks were going to build around Kristaps.

The 22-year-old Latvian is eligible for a contract extension after the 2017-18 season, and his rookie contract runs through the 2018-19 season before he can receive a qualifying offer from the Knicks.