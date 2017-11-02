    Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expected to Miss 1 Month with Calf Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Boston Celtics on October 17, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson reportedly will miss a month after suffering a left calf injury, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

    Thompson, 26, is averaging 4.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game this season.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      'We Need to Get Our Chemistry Right'

      Scott Sargent
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pistons Interested in Jackson-Bledsoe Swap

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hayward Addresses Injury, Comeback on 'Today'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      IT Isn’t Happy with the Sixers’ Handling of Okafor

      Robby Kalland
      via UPROXX