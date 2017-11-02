Tristan Thompson Reportedly Expected to Miss 1 Month with Calf Injury

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson reportedly will miss a month after suffering a left calf injury, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Thompson, 26, is averaging 4.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.