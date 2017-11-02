Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren Homes Broken into During Liverpool Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren reportedly both had their homes broken into while the Reds were en route to a 3-0 victory over Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Joe Thomas of the Liverpool Echo reported police were called to Lovren's address at around 8 p.m. GMT—shortly after the team's European kick-off—by a woman who had warned off three offenders. A search of Mane's nearby address revealed an attempt had also been made to burgle his home.

Thomas also provided quotes from a Merseyside Police spokesperson, who said: "It is not known yet if anything was stolen during this second incident, but the occupier has been informed."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

