    Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren Homes Broken into During Liverpool Match

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren reportedly both had their homes broken into while the Reds were en route to a 3-0 victory over Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. 

    Joe Thomas of the Liverpool Echo reported police were called to Lovren's address at around 8 p.m. GMT—shortly after the team's European kick-off—by a woman who had warned off three offenders. A search of Mane's nearby address revealed an attempt had also been made to burgle his home.

    Thomas also provided quotes from a Merseyside Police spokesperson, who said: "It is not known yet if anything was stolen during this second incident, but the occupier has been informed."

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Fellaini 'Just' Missed Out on Ballon d'Or Nomination 🙃

      Joe Williams
      via Football365
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Higuain Left Out of Argentina Squad Again

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pochettino, Conte and Mourinho on PSG's Wishlist

      Harry Slavin For Mailonline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Valencia Became Europe's Most Entertaining Team

      Richard Fitzpatrick
      via Bleacher Report