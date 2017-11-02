Browns Ownership Reportedly 'Went Nuclear' After Failed AJ McCarron Trade

Gary Landers/Associated Press

After failing to finalize a trade for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Cleveland Browns ownership reportedly went off on the Browns' front office.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Browns co-owner Dee Haslam went "nuclear" on Wednesday against those who were responsible for the McCarron trade not getting done.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell), the Browns were set to send a second- and third-round draft pick in 2018 to Cincinnati for McCarron, but the deadline passed without the necessary steps being taken to make the trade official.

Schefter added that the Browns notified the NFL of the trade shortly after the 4 p.m. ET deadline, and a protest to get the trade approved was denied.

Florio reported the Browns sent paperwork for the deal to the Bengals, and the Bengals then sent it to the NFL with only a signature from their organization and not one from the Browns.

With regard to the trading process, Florio was told by representatives from seven NFL teams that the two teams involved in a trade are supposed to notify the league separately, which reportedly didn't happen in the McCarron deal that never came to pass.

McCarron can become a free agent during the offseason, and he remains stuck behind Andy Dalton on Cincinnati's depth chart.

He hasn't attempted a single pass in either of the past two seasons, but McCarron did show some flashes in 2015.

With Dalton out due to injury, McCarron went 2-1 as a starter, throwing for 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in seven appearances overall.

The 2014 fifth-round pick out of Alabama also started the Bengals' playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that season, throwing for 212 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Cleveland is left without a clear answer at quarterback, with DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler all seeing action under center so far this season.