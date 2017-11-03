Jack Gallagher Talks Vince McMahon, WWE Cruiserweight Division, More

Photo courtesy of WWE.com.

The addition of the cruiserweight division to WWE has given wrestling fans many new faces to support, but one of the Superstars making the biggest splash is Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

At only 27 years old and with a decade of experience in the business, Gallagher made an instant impact on the WWE Universe thanks to his unique look and charisma. From the first time many wrestling fans saw him during the Cruiserweight Classic, they were sold on his traditional English wrestling style.

In a recent interview promoting Figure Four Films’ An Extraordinary Gentleman debuting November 5 at the Fab Cafe in Manchester, Gallagher spoke to Ring Rust Radio about elevating the cruiserweight division, his relationship with Vince McMahon, working with Brian Kendrick and having a documentary made about his journey to WWE.

Gallagher joined WWE for the Cruiserweight Classic, and after making a strong impression on company officials, he became one of the cornerstones of the new division and WWE Network show, 205 Live.

While some Superstars joining the division would be concerned about being pigeonholed by the weight restrictions, Gallagher is viewing his time in WWE as a major opportunity and is looking to elevate the cruiserweights to the next level.

"For me, it’s not escaping the division, it’s about elevating it. NXT went from a developmental system which was considered a step-down, to a completely separate brand unto itself where people are stars and they sell out stadiums and they tour by themselves," Gallagher said. "In my head I think, if we all work hard, then 205 Live becomes good, the division becomes good, the division raises, and then there are more opportunities and then there are more interesting things for everyone as well."

Gallagher has the right mindset in terms of being a key piece to the future of the cruiserweight division, but he has also gone to bat with WWE Creative to ensure his character remains true to him as a person and his vision.

Another person who is willing to listen to Gallagher’s ideas and thoughts on the business is WWE chairman and chief executive officer Vince McMahon. While many wrestling fans view McMahon as the character he portrays in the ring, Gallagher paints a much different picture of the boss.

"The relationship with Vince McMahon, he is surprisingly approachable. Growing up watching WWE or WWF as I did growing up, you think of Vince McMahon as this larger-than-life scary character," Gallagher said. "He is a larger-than-life character, but he is very welcoming, charming, he sits down and if he has time in his busy schedule, which is rare, but if he has time in his schedule, he has time for anyone."

Working with McMahon and WWE Creative has been a huge help for Gallagher as he continues to acclimate himself to the American wrestling scene, but there are also several other performers who have taken him under their wing, including veteran Brian Kendrick.

When asked about his relationship with Kendrick, Gallagher spoke candidly.

"It’s been really wonderful for me because I get to pick his brain, and he obviously has the experience on me," Gallagher said. "It occurred to me that when Brian first started in WWE, his mentor was William Regal, and he sort of has a reverse situation now where he’s mentoring a new little William Regal in WWE. I enjoy the sort of mirrored aspect of that."

Gallagher’s journey in WWE may have just started, but he has already been in the business for over 10 years. With an incredible backstory and a will to succeed that is second to none, the new documentary, An Extraordinary Gentleman, focusing on his life is sure to inspire young wrestlers looking to make it in the wrestling industry.

Watching a documentary about your own life can be strange, but Gallagher has remained modest. He talked about being approached with the idea and how the plan changed as his WWE opportunity arose.

"I was first approached in the lead up to the Cruiserweight Classic by Adam Gill," Gallagher said. "He had previously made a film called Two Out of Three Falls that I had seen. It was a documentary about the British scene and how it evolved from the old World of Sport of Johnny Saint and Steve Grey era to the early 2000’s independent scene that we had."

"I was approached by him and the pitch was that I was a modern example of British style wrestling and it was almost in a way a spiritual sequel to his first documentary," Gallagher continued. "The WWE had a certain amount of interest in me there. It was actual fortuitous that by the end of the documentary I had signed a contract, so the film accidentally became about me getting to WWE."

What makes Gallagher special is that despite being a throwback to the old English style of wrestling, he is still unique to the modern WWE product. Instead of trying to fit into the cruiserweight division, he has stood out and made a lasting impression.

With a run as both a face and a heel in his short WWE career, wrestling fans have been able to witness his versatility as a character. WWE Creative can now lean on Gallagher to play any role they need him to fill, making him an invaluable member of the 205 Live roster.

Even in his short time with the company, the WWE Universe has fallen in love with Gallagher’s unique approach to wrestling. As long as he continues to work as hard as he has up to this point, he will be a major player in the cruiserweight division for the foreseeable future.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).