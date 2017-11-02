Barcelona Transfer News: Jonathan Tah Linked, Latest Rumours on Aleix Vidal

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Jonathan Tah, who is said to have a release clause of €25 million at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Axel Hesse and Tobias Altschaffl of Bild (h/t Calciomercato and Sport), the centre-back has caught Barcelona's attention ahead of the January transfer window, in which they want to sign a defender with European experience.

The Blaugrana are said to have already opened talks with Leverkusen, who are not competing in Europe this season and as such, Tah would be eligible to play in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old is highly regarded in his home country, and he was also recently named among the world's most talented youngsters by French outlet L'Equipe:

Tah has been capped three times for Germany's senior side, but he's also entrusted with leading out their under-21s, per Leverkusen:

According to Squawka, Tah has won 14 tackles and 20 headed duels this season, as well as making 16 interceptions and 32 clearances in his nine Bundesliga appearances.

He's a strong passer, too—he's completed 88 per cent of his passes and also created five chances, a strong return for a centre-back.

Barca could use another defender to compete with Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, as Thomas Vermaelen's form and fitness have both been found wanting during his time at the Camp Nou, while Javier Mascherano—who is a re-purposed midfielder rather than a defender anyway—is now 33.

Tah would be a strong choice for the Blaugrana, and at just €25 million he'd be relatively cheap in today's market.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sport's Jordi Gil reported Aleix Vidal is "the top candidate to leave" to Barcelona in January, with the winger potentially set to return on loan to former club Sevilla, who will have the option to buy him for €10 million in the summer.

Vidal has had a turbulent time at the Camp Nou, not aided by an unfortunate injury midway through last season just as he was showing some of his best form for the club.

The Spaniard has ostensibly been used as a right-back with the club trying to replace Dani Alves, but under Ernesto Valverde, he has been used in his natural right-wing position. He's done well there, too, per football journalist Rafael Hernandez:

The 28-year-old has provided two assists in his five La Liga outings this term, but he last played on October 1, so he has perhaps failed to convince the manager of his worth.

Vidal seems to have little future at the club, so a return to Sevilla—where he impressed enough to earn his Barcelona move—could help him kick-start his stalling career.