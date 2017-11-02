Cristiano Ronaldo Claims He Doesn't Want New Real Madrid Contract

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he does not want to sign a new contract with Los Blancos after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu runs to 2021, and Ronaldo insisted he is content with his terms as they are, per beIN Sports (via Andrew Richardson in The Sun): "I don't want to renew. I don't want to renew. I'm very happy with the contract I have."

The 32-year-old netted at Wembley on Wednesday but only after a Dele Alli double and Christian Eriksen strike had put Spurs 3-0 up.

The hosts ran out easy winners and now sit at the top of Group H, three points ahead of Real.

Both are likely to qualify for the knockout rounds as third-placed Borussia Dortmund have only two points, but Wednesday's result could be crucial in deciding the group winner.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

There was a suspicion of offside in the build-up to Spurs and Alli's opening goal, while the Englishman's second came courtesy of a huge deflection off Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo claimed afterwards Real did not deserve to be 3-0 behind after 65 minutes, per Football Espana:



"Irritated on the pitch? It's normal. When you're losing, things don't go the way you want them to and you want to help your team-mates. It was a very big blow to go 3-0 down, although for me it wasn't a good reflection of what happened on the pitch.

"Their first goal was offside, just like the other day. Our attitude is to run and fight, like it was at Girona."

Misfortune or not, Real are enduring a tough spell of form having also lost to Girona on Sunday to drop eight points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Ronaldo's assertion he does not want to sign a new deal will likely spark rumours of a departure, especially after reports in the summer claimed he was unhappy in Spain, per El Pais (via Charlotte Duncker in the Manchester Evening News).

Given he has almost four years left to run on his current deal, though, it seems unlikely Ronaldo will depart the Bernabeu any time soon.

His own form continues to be impressive, especially in the Champions League, per WhoScored.com:

And Ronaldo will be crucial to Real turning their fortunes around as they look to defend their Champions League and La Liga titles.