Astros Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

Harry How/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are world champions for the first time in franchise history, which means a raucous celebration is in order when they return to Texas.

The festivities will begin Friday, with a parade scheduled to run through downtown Houston.

The route, according to ABC 13, is as follows: "Smith at Lamar, proceeding North on Smith, East on Walker, south on Milam, West on Pease, North on Smith and ending at Lamar Street."

Here's a rundown of when and where you can catch all of the confetti-filled action.

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT in Houston)

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

(TV and live-stream info based on past parade coverage.)

If Wednesday's celebration at Minute Maid Park was any indication, Houston should be ready to party on Friday.

And considering the triumph represents the city's first major professional sports championship since the Houston Rockets took home the NBA title in 1995, fans figure to turn out in droves to greet the Astros as they make their way through town.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Mayor Sylvester Turner said, according to ABC 13. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

KHOU's Emily Reaux added that once the parade concludes, a ceremony will be held at City Hall to commemorate the team's achievement.

If past World Series celebrations are any indication, fans should expect several passionate speeches and plenty of hilarity as the Astros let loose following a magical run to the top.