Triple H Joins The Shield During WWE Live Show in Glasgow

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Having already made Kurt Angle an honorary member of The Shield, the faction added another legend when Triple H joined Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at a WWE event in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE shared a photo of Triple H during his entrance to the ring:

Pictures of The King of Kings in The Shield's customary ring attire also surfaced on social media:

Seeing Triple H team with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins is jarring at first. After all, the 14-time world champion was the driving force behind The Shield's breakup in 2014.

The Glasgow event is almost certainly just a one-off to build excitement for WWE's European tour since Roman Reigns is still out of action while recovering from a viral infection. Triple H also wrestled during a live event in Chile when Kevin Owens was unable to wrestle for personal reasons.

The fact Triple H is still wrestling at all, however, leads one to believe he'll be involved somehow at WrestleMania 34 in April. He hasn't missed WrestleMania since 2007, when a torn right quadriceps tendon forced him to miss WrestleMania 23.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported in June that WWE planned to have Triple H wrestle Angle at some point. WrestleMania would be the perfect stage to have the two stars renew their rivalry.