    Triple H Joins The Shield During WWE Live Show in Glasgow

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)
    Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

    Having already made Kurt Angle an honorary member of The Shield, the faction added another legend when Triple H joined Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at a WWE event in Glasgow, Scotland.

    WWE shared a photo of Triple H during his entrance to the ring:

    Pictures of The King of Kings in The Shield's customary ring attire also surfaced on social media:

    Seeing Triple H team with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins is jarring at first. After all, the 14-time world champion was the driving force behind The Shield's breakup in 2014.

    The Glasgow event is almost certainly just a one-off to build excitement for WWE's European tour since Roman Reigns is still out of action while recovering from a viral infection. Triple H also wrestled during a live event in Chile when Kevin Owens was unable to wrestle for personal reasons.

    The fact Triple H is still wrestling at all, however, leads one to believe he'll be involved somehow at WrestleMania 34 in April. He hasn't missed WrestleMania since 2007, when a torn right quadriceps tendon forced him to miss WrestleMania 23.

    The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported in June that WWE planned to have Triple H wrestle Angle at some point. WrestleMania would be the perfect stage to have the two stars renew their rivalry.

