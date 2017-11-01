Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool Beat Maribor in 2017 Champions League Match

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory over Maribor in the UEFA Champions League, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge

The Reds found it tough going in the first half against a committed Maribor side and had to wait until after the interval to break the deadlock through Salah's flick.

James Milner then missed a penalty before Can fired home the second and Sturridge grabbed a late third to keep the Reds top of Group E with two games left to play.

The lineups were provided by James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo:

Having beaten Maribor 7-0 in the earlier fixture in the group, it was perhaps no surprise that Liverpool started the game strongly.

The Reds' early dominance was neatly illustrated by the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh:

However, Liverpool were forced into an early change with Georginio Wijnaldum forced off after just 17 minutes with Jordan Henderson replacing him.

Injury data analyst Ben Dinnery explained Wijnaldum's problem:

Liverpool continued to dominate possession but found it tough going against an ultra-conservative Maribor side who were defending resolutely.

Simon Hughes at The Independent felt the previous thrashing Liverpool had handed out in Slovenia had clearly influenced the visitors' approach:

The hosts' best chance of the first half come through Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian managed to get his head on to a Milner cross, but goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic tipped his deflected effort on to the bar.

The second half was a different matter, with Liverpool needing just four minutes to open the scoring.

Salah was the goalscorer, deftly flicking home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to break the deadlock in some style.

Squawka Football noted how it was a landmark goal for the Egyptian:

Minutes later and Liverpool had the chance to double their lead after Firmino won a penalty after being brought down by Aleksander Rajcevic.

With Salah having missed from the spot on Saturday against Huddersfield Town, up stepped Milner, but it was another miss from Liverpool, Handanovic tipping his effort on to the post.

Liverpool kept pressing, however, Salah heading over from close range before Can doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark.

The Germany international made a strong run, played a one-two with Milner before smashing a low shot past Handanovic.

The goal effectively secured the three points for Liverpool who coasted to the final whistle before adding a third in the 90th minute.

Sturridge was the goalscorer, getting on the end of a cross from Alberto Moreno and taking a touch before firing home from close range.

Squawka Football showed how it ended a long drought in the Champions League for the striker:

As expected, it was a comfortable evening for Liverpool, who top the group but face a tough test away at Sevilla next time out in the competition before finishing at home to Spartak Moscow.