Tottenham Qualify for Champions League Last 16 with Win vs. Real Madrid

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur outplayed Real Madrid in Group H of UEFA Champions League qualification on Wednesday, as the hosts won 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Dele Alli opened the scoring after 27 minutes, sprinting past the Real defence to tap the ball past goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Alli doubled the lead at the start of the second half, firing home as the visitors continued to consistently falter.

Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 after 64 minutes, with Spurs fans in dreamland, and Real were well-beaten in the final stages.

The visitors earned a late consolation through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Spurs were superior in every department as they qualified for the last 16 of the competition.

Spurs provided their starting XI, as Harry Kane returned from injury to the squad after missing the defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League:

Real also shared their team, with Ronaldo leading the attack in London:

Los Blancos started poorly, with their domestic form affecting their endeavours in the defence of the European Cup.

Spurs dominated the opening stages, as Real stumbled in possession with minimal energy coming from their superstar contingent.

The hosts were rewarded after 27 minutes as Alli tapped home after Kieran Trippier's run and delivery.

TV replays showed Trippier was offside as he burst through the right-hand channel, but the full-back wasn't penalised before unleashing the killer pass.

Sky Sports Statto highlighted the opener as Alli slid the ball home:

Real immediately pressurised Spurs, hunting an equaliser, but Ronaldo was isolated as the visitors displayed no cohesion.

Spurs were clearly the better side as half-time approached, and Real manager Zinedine Zidane cut a frustrated figure on the bench.

Kane's work rate continued to confuse Real, and the Spanish giants appeared perplexed and nervous.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The England striker should have doubled Spurs' lead just before the interval, but Sergio Ramos smothered the chance as Kane pulled the trigger.

Real continued to flatter to deceive early in the second half, and Alli grabbed his brace after a wicked deflection off Ramos.

The midfielder danced his way into the Los Blancos box, and his rasping shot hit Ramos to fly past Casilla.

Football reporter Samantha Miller noted the delirium as Spurs went 2-0 up:

Journalist and Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, wasn't happy with the progression of the game:

Spurs reiterated their superiority shortly after the hour mark, as Alli and Kane linked with Eriksen to score the hosts' third.

Kane rolled the ball into the path of the Dane, and the attacking midfielder comfortably found the back of the net as Wembley burst into rapture.

Zidane hastily reorganised, president Florentino Perez appearing unimpressed in the stands, with his team embarrassed.

Alli had a free header to claim his hat-trick with 13 minutes left on the clock, but the midfielder failed to make a clean contact when he should have worked the 'keeper.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real finally found the back of the net with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo firing home in a melee past stopper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs were clearly the better team, earning one of the greatest wins in their history and humbling the holders in the process.

Zidane's position is now under threat, with Real in crisis after a bad run of results and performances.