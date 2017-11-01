Tottenham Qualify for Champions League Last 16 with Win vs. Real Madrid

Tottenham Qualify for Champions League Last 16 with Win vs. Real MadridNovember 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur outplayed Real Madrid in Group H of UEFA Champions League qualification on Wednesday, as the hosts won 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.
Dele Alli opened the scoring after 27 minutes, sprinting past the Real defence to tap the ball past goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
Alli doubled the lead at the start of the second half, firing home as the visitors continued to consistently falter.
Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 after 64 minutes, with Spurs fans in dreamland, and Real were well-beaten in the final stages.
The visitors earned a late consolation through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Spurs were superior in every department as they qualified for the last 16 of the competition.
Spurs provided their starting XI, as Harry Kane returned from injury to the squad after missing the defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League:
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS https://t.co/KfTlTBkKPz2017-11-1 18:37:32
Real also shared their team, with Ronaldo leading the attack in London:
Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 @realmadriden
📋 Here's our starting XI to face @SpursOfficial! #RMUCL #HalaMadrid https://t.co/3hLrIX0Bap2017-11-1 18:28:27
Los Blancos started poorly, with their domestic form affecting their endeavours in the defence of the European Cup.
Spurs dominated the opening stages, as Real stumbled in possession with minimal energy coming from their superstar contingent.
The hosts were rewarded after 27 minutes as Alli tapped home after Kieran Trippier's run and delivery.
TV replays showed Trippier was offside as he burst through the right-hand channel, but the full-back wasn't penalised before unleashing the killer pass.
Sky Sports Statto highlighted the opener as Alli slid the ball home:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Dele Alli scores only his 2nd goal in 18 career appearances in European competitions - both scored at Wembley https://t.co/fMGpst93Uj2017-11-1 20:17:04
Real immediately pressurised Spurs, hunting an equaliser, but Ronaldo was isolated as the visitors displayed no cohesion.
Spurs were clearly the better side as half-time approached, and Real manager Zinedine Zidane cut a frustrated figure on the bench.
Kane's work rate continued to confuse Real, and the Spanish giants appeared perplexed and nervous.
The England striker should have doubled Spurs' lead just before the interval, but Sergio Ramos smothered the chance as Kane pulled the trigger.
Real continued to flatter to deceive early in the second half, and Alli grabbed his brace after a wicked deflection off Ramos.
The midfielder danced his way into the Los Blancos box, and his rasping shot hit Ramos to fly past Casilla.
Football reporter Samantha Miller noted the delirium as Spurs went 2-0 up:
Samantha Miller @samantham7PD
He's done it again... GOAL Dele Alli. 2-0 #Spurs atmosphere has risen to another level. #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/MlwO34uX0U2017-11-1 20:58:58
Journalist and Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, wasn't happy with the progression of the game:
Piers Morgan @piersmorgan
Spurs destroying Real Madrid at Wembley. The Apocalypse is upon us. 🤢🤢2017-11-1 21:00:22
Spurs reiterated their superiority shortly after the hour mark, as Alli and Kane linked with Eriksen to score the hosts' third.
Kane rolled the ball into the path of the Dane, and the attacking midfielder comfortably found the back of the net as Wembley burst into rapture.
Zidane hastily reorganised, president Florentino Perez appearing unimpressed in the stands, with his team embarrassed.
Alli had a free header to claim his hat-trick with 13 minutes left on the clock, but the midfielder failed to make a clean contact when he should have worked the 'keeper.
Real finally found the back of the net with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo firing home in a melee past stopper Hugo Lloris.
Spurs were clearly the better team, earning one of the greatest wins in their history and humbling the holders in the process.
Zidane's position is now under threat, with Real in crisis after a bad run of results and performances.