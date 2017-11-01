Manchester United Transfer News: Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Photos on Twitter suggested Belgium international Marouane Fellaini could be set to leave Manchester United after he was seemingly spotted in Istanbul, Turkey, with Besiktas interested in his services.

But as Danny Gallagher for Mail Online updated, it was his brother, Mansour, filmed in the Swisshotel Istanbul, not the midfielder himself. Fellaini is currently recovering from injury, and questions would have been raised if he had made an appearance in the Turkish city, especially since he "is believed to be open to a move."

Misidentification notwithstanding, according to Daniel Cutts of The Sun, Fellaini is seeking a sizeable increase in wages and can speak to foreign teams in January as his contract approaches its expiration date.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Per Cutts, a United source said on Oct. 2:

"There is a fear that Marouane will only stay here with a major pay increase.

"He is on good money already, but feels he has a worth. They are in a difficult spot with him out of contract next summer.

"The club already took out their 12-month option to extend his deal back in January, so it's proving difficult."

Fellaini is experiencing his most successful period in a United shirt after finding a regular role in manager Jose Mourinho's squad.

The Belgian lost confidence under former coaches David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, but has been reborn under the guidance of the self-proclaimed Special One.

The former Everton star has three goals from six Premier League games this term, according to Squawka, and should be a major player for Mourinho when he returns to action.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In other United news, Michael Carrick is prepared to remain at Old Trafford despite losing his regular place in the first team.

ESPN (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported the midfielder wishes to stay with United despite interest from Aston Villa and Leicester City. Mourinho reportedly wants the experienced player to remain in his squad, with his contract ending next summer.

The end of his current deal would be a suitable time for Carrick to leave the Theatre of Dreams, and his days in the top league are coming to an end.

Carrick has the ability to carry on playing because of his conservative style and intelligent play, but he can no longer start games for United as they chase major trophies.