Scott Frost Reportedly Agrees to 7-Year, $35 Million Contract to Be Nebraska HC

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

One of the hottest head coaching commodities in college football is off the market, as Scott Frost reportedly agreed to become the next head coach at Nebraska on Saturday.

George Schroeder of USA Today confirmed earlier reports that Frost agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract with the Cornhuskers.

Frost has been the head coach at Central Florida since December 2015. The former Nebraska quarterback led a quick turnaround with the Knights, guiding the program to an 11-0 record this season entering Saturday's AAC title game after a 6-7 mark in 2016.

Per Paul Myerberg of USA Today, Frost hasn't been one to jump at any opportunity put in front of him:

"Dating to Marcus Mariota's final season at Oregon, when the Ducks reached the national championship game, Frost has been at or near the top of the most-wanted list for several job openings on the Group of Five level. That he waited for this current position speaks to some degree of foresight: UCF wasn't only smack in the middle of some of the nation's most fertile recruiting space but also coming off a winless season, handing Frost floor-level expectations heading into his debut."

Frost started coaching in 2002, when he was a graduate assistant at Nebraska. He also served as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, and in 2007, he was hired by Northern Iowa as linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator the next year and then joined Oregon in 2009 as wide receivers coach. Frost was the Ducks offensive coordinator from 2013-15 and a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2014—when Oregon reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State.

Despite being a sought-after head coaching candidate, Frost said he'd be reluctant to take another job.

"I'm not going to be in a hurry to leave a good situation," Frost told Myerberg. "One reason I took this job [at UCF] is that this place has a chance to, I think, maintain a level of competitiveness and excellence because of the advantages we have here."

Frost became a top candidate for the Nebraska gig following the firing of Mike Riley. As a player, Frost led the Huskers to a share of the 1997 national championship.

Nebraska finished a disappointing 4-8 in 2017, and it hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2012.