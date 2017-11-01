Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Moussa Dembele, Kieran Tierney Rumours

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Manchester United could raid Celtic for the signings of Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney, as the Red Devils consider a £50 million double swoop.

The Daily Mirror (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) reported United manager Jose Mourinho could add the striker and defender, despite the Scottish champions' reluctance to sell the pair. Tierney is viewed as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw, who has plummeted down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Per the Mirror, United enquired about Dembele last January, but Celtic's £40 million valuation prevented a deal between the clubs. Tierney's sensational development could see him packaged with Dembele, despite the youngster signing a new six-year deal in Glasgow.

According to Short, Tierney was delighted to put pen to paper last Monday.

The Scotland international said:

"I got a long-term deal last year when the manager came in and to have another so soon is brilliant. I still can't believe it.

"It's brilliant to have him [manager Brendan Rodgers] believe in me, he has trusted me since day one.

"I was very young when he came in, I had only played one season in the first team so there was always a doubt that he might bring someone more experienced in, but he has trusted me and I have a lot to thank him for."

Here is the explosive 20-year-old in action:

Dembele contributed 17 goals and five assists in the Scottish league last term, according to ESPN FC, proving himself to be one of the hottest young strikers in Europe.

The 21-year-old was sensational at former club Fulham, and a return to England could be on the cards for the Frenchman.

At £50 million, Dembele and Tierney would represent an exceptional bargain in the current market, with both players talented enough to break into United's starting XI.

Shaw's continued failure under Mourinho will be addressed by the coach as soon as possible, and Tierney's arrival will be no surprise if a deal is executed.

Dembele would be an excellent long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, giving Mourinho a genuine predator in the box to rotate with Romelu Lukaku.

Tierney could quickly grab a starting berth if he moves to the Theatre of Dreams, with United suffering mediocrity at left-back.

Both players are filled with potential, but a number of clubs will become active if Celtic declare their intentions to sell either talent.