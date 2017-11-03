West Ham vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

West Ham United welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on Saturday, searching for a first Premier League win since September.

The Hammers were denied all three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday despite going 2-0 up, thanks to a 97th-minute equaliser from Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool, meanwhile, head into the game after beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, November 4



Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET



Venue: London Stadium, London

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Universo (U.S.), SiriusXM FC (U.S.).



Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Sports (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool will again be without Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp has said they are closing in on a return to first-team action, per the club's Twitter account:

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has also been ruled out after picking up an ankle problem in the UEFA Champions League win over Maribor.

Philippe Coutinho is also expected to miss the game but Dejan Lovren could return, according to James Carroll of Liverpool's official website.

West Ham have problems defensively with James Collins, Winston Reid and Jose Fonte all injury doubts, while Pablo Zabaleta is suspended, per Kristian Walsh at the Liverpool Echo.

The loss of Zabaleta in particular is a big blow after impressing against Palace last time out, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Slaven Bilic could therefore be left with just Angelo Ogbonna and Declan Rice as his only two fit and available centre-backs for the game, although midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is also an option.

Preview

West Ham go into the game in real need of a victory as they are just a point above the bottom three.

The Hammers' perilous position has led to increased scrutiny on manager Slaven Bilic, who could face the sack if they lose on Saturday, per Duncan Wright at The Sun.

Defence has been a problem for West Ham—only Stoke City, Everton and Palace have conceded more in the Premier League—and Bilic may be without key players on Saturday.

Liverpool have also looked vulnerable at the back this season, and West Ham will look to in-form Andre Ayew to test the Reds.

His recent contribution was highlighted by Opta:

However, Liverpool's greatest strength is their attack, and with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge, they will really test what may be a makeshift defence.

The Reds will go into the game as favourites, but West Ham have shown recently in the Carabao Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, they still have the ability to upset the top sides.