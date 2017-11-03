Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Barcelona's unbeaten record in La Liga faces a tough test on Saturday when Sevilla arrive at the Camp Nou to take on the leaders.

Ernesto Valverde's side have been hit with injuries ahead of the game and also have striker Luis Suarez struggling for form, with just three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

Sevilla, meanwhile, go into the game in fifth place in the table but have only won twice away from home in La Liga this season.

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Barcelona have injury problems with Sergi Roberto out for five weeks and Andres Gomes also set to be absent for up to four weeks, per the club's official website.

Andres Iniesta has missed the club's last two games, against Athletic Bilbao and Olympiakos, and will also sit out Saturday's clash, per Javier Miguel at Sport.

Nelson Semedo should therefore continue at right-back, while in midfield Paulinho, Denis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic are options to feature alongside Sergio Busquets.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are still without defenders Nico Pareja and Daniel Carrico after both underwent surgery in October.

The club have also confirmed that Joaquin Correa will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

Opta noted how important the midfielder is to the team:

Preview

Barcelona are four points clear at the top of La Liga and will go into the international break with their lead intact, whatever the result on Saturday.

However, this game is the start of a tricky run of fixtures that may provide a better indication of just how good Valverde's side really are.

After the international break, Barcelona travel to in-form Leganes, followed by a trip to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League and then Valencia, who are flying high in second place.

While Valverde's side are yet to be beaten, they have also failed to wholly convince and still appear reliant on Lionel Messi.

Messi is the club's top scorer with 12 goals in 10 La Liga games this season, and he has once again been in prolific form this year, as noted by Opta:

However, the Blaugrana will surely need Suarez to rediscover his goalscoring touch if they are to taste success this season, according to Goal's Ben Hayward:

Sevilla should provide a tough test, although they have had some difficult away days already this season.

Eduardo Berizzo's side have lost at the Wanda Metropolitano to Atletico Madrid and at Athletic Bilbao, while they were thrashed 4-0 by Valencia at the Mestalla.

Sevilla were also beaten 5-1 at Spartak Moscow in the Champions League in October, and their away form is in stark contrast to their performances at home.

The Andalusians have not lost at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium since November 2016, when they were beaten by Barcelona, per Goal.

While results have been good for both teams this season, neither has quite managed to click, and this promises to be an interesting, and tight, affair.

Barca may not be at their fluent best in attack, but Valverde has made them hard to beat, and they look likely to take at least a point on Saturday.