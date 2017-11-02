Most Frustrating Things About Being a Chelsea Fan Right Now

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League, need just one more win to qualify from their group in the UEFA Champions League and have also reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Reigning champions or not, it's an encouraging position for any side to find themselves in a quarter of the way through the campaign.

Alas, there is trouble brewing on the horizon, and Chelsea fans are not happy. The Blues' campaign doesn't feel like it's shifted out of second gear, with Antonio Conte's men struggling to find the sort of form that saw them establish their title credentials at this stage last season.

They've lost two of their last five league matches, leaving them nine points behind leaders Manchester City. And on Tuesday, Chelsea were humbled 3-0 by a ruthless AS Roma outfit in the Champions League, losing control of their group in the process.

Key players are misfiring, and Conte is seemingly feeling the pressure from the dugout. It's proving all too much for some sections of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

With this in mind, we asked some fans what is frustrating them most right now.

Andy Saunders

Twitter: @MrASaunders

Frustrated with: A lack of consistency this season

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

After a shaky start to 2016/17, it was in October when Chelsea found their consistency. Not this year, with performances and results far from consistent. For Andy Saunders, that isn't good enough.

"We can look like world beaters one week and beaten dogs the next," he said. "We clearly have a dearth of leaders on the pitch; our players are great footballers individually, but there simply aren't enough big voices and personalities who are prepared to lead by example.

"N'Golo Kante's presence in midfield has been hugely missed too. When he's back, hopefully we'll have more balance and can get that consistency back."

Matjaz Homar

Twitter: @Gospod_Profesor

Frustrated with: Social media trolls

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

A byproduct of Chelsea's poor form at times this season has been the scapegoating of some players, which Matjaz Homar isn't impressed with.

"Many fans don't understand or don't know that Chelsea have had many worse times than this in history," Homar said. "I started following Chelsea in 1998. I don't remember bad seasons in the 1980s, but I've read many books and talked with fans who were there back then.

"The club was almost in the Third Division in 1983, and now a lot of keyboard warriors are crying about some recent defeats. Of course I'm gutted that we conceded six against Roma [over both group games], but I'll never abuse players in the way that many do. These players are still champions and were like saints last season."

Chelsea HQ

Twitter: @Chelsea_HQ

Frustrated with: Players letting the manager down

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

From champions last season, the form of many key players has dropped, leaving Conte exposed. Chelsea HQ isn't happy with this, feeling they should be doing more.

"The most frustrating thing right now isn't necessarily the poor results but the poor performances from most players in the squad," Chelsea HQ said. "Defeats always hurt, but you can accept them if your players give 100 per cent in every game. That simply hasn't been the case this season.

"Chelsea's players are not only letting themselves down but also Antonio Conte—a man who guided them to a Premier League title last season. They must be aware that the pressure on him increases with every bad result.

"The players do not want a repeat of what happened under Jose Mourinho in 2015/16. While I don't think we're at that stage yet, it's time they did their talking on the pitch and took responsibility. There is no doubt that the lack of squad depth is a big problem, but that can't be an excuse for every single bad performance.

"Consistency is key, especially in the Premier League, and that's what we need from Chelsea in the coming weeks."

Amadi Thiam

Twitter: @amadoit

Frustrated with: Changes destabilising the club

LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Since Roman Abramovich took over at Chelsea in 2003, the owner has made 12 managerial appointments, which for some, including Amadi Thiam, has been a negative influence on the team overall.

"It seems the blueprint is to fire and hire; have a year of success, during which we win the league, and then the next year have an embarrassing drop-off in form marked by speculation about the relationship of the board and manager," Thiam said. "It's become a habit, and it's the most frustrating thing for me. The club doesn't seem to learn."

Alex McGovern

Twitter: @AMcGovern25

Frustrated with: A lack of youth opportunities

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea are England's dominant youth team, winning five of the past seven FA Youth Cups. They also boasted four players in England's recent FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning side. Still, though, fans like Alex McGovern are awaiting this to spill over into the first team.

"My biggest frustration by a long way is the inability to play the youth," McGovern said. "We produce winning team after winning team yet give no one a real shot.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing the last three minutes of every other game last season was the epitome of that. I accept we can't buy the likes of Paul Pogba every season, but I'd rather give players who could become that good a chance than buy mediocre players in their place.

"I'm also frustrated that we aren't what we used to be in 2008. We were one of the best clubs in the world with some of the best players. Two league titles kind of mask that we're nowhere near that anymore.

"I guess that's a general frustration that we've come down a few pegs."

David Chidgey

Twitter: @StamfordChidge

Frustrated with: A lack of leaders in the dressing room

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The Chelsea side mentioned by McGovern above included seven international captains like John Terry, Michael Ballack and Didier Drogba. But look at Chelsea now, and David Chidgey says that sort of leadership is missing.

"Compare this team to the days of JT, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, Drogba, Ashley Cole, Ballack et al.," Chidget said. "The leaders just aren't there anymore, and it shows.

"That frustrates me, not to mention the board not giving the manager what he clearly needs—more and better quality players.

"Sorry that's two things, but it is frustrating."

Brandon Busbee

Twitter: @bbbusbee

Frustrated with: No clear strongest XI

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

When Chelsea waltzed their way to the title in 2016/17, Conte did so with a solid XI that could be predicted every week. Now the Italian is making changes for every game, and Brandon Busbee thinks that is damaging performances.

"Right now, I'd say the one thing that frustrates me the most would be the struggle Chelsea are having finding their best XI players," Busbee said. "Whether through injuries, red cards or player performances, Chelsea just haven't been able to get into a rhythm, which is what took us on our winning streak last season.

"It looks like the season will hang on N'Golo Kante's fitness until Tiemoue Bakayoko hits the level he was at last season for AS Monaco.

"Defensively, Conte is sticking with Gary Cahill, the captain, when it seems like we have better options on the bench. In attack, Alvaro Morata has cooled off and Eden Hazard is still trying to reach 100 per cent after his injury this summer.

"Overall, the constant switching of personnel and who plays where is hampering team chemistry and rhythm. Thankfully, Chelsea aren't down and out of anything, but we haven't exactly hit top gear yet, which leaves fans nervous and hopeful simultaneously."

Carefree Youth

Twitter: @CarefreeYouth

Frustrated with: The playing style

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Chelsea's style isn't one for the purist. The Blues are happy to be on the back foot, soaking up pressure before hitting opponents with quick transitions. For Carefree Youth, that isn't working anymore, and he wants to see something different.

"I'm frustrated with how little possession we get in any game," he said. "There are too many hopeless long passes. The performance against Roma reminded me of an end-of-an-era performance we've seen with Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo and Jose Mourinho—the type of game wherein it only looks like when, not if, the manager will be sacked.

"If we lose to Manchester United heading into the international break, I'm worried the club might start talking to managers like Carlo Ancelotti.

"Chelsea need to refine their style to make an improvement."