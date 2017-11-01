Chelsea Transfer News: Andreas Christensen Eyed by Inter Milan in Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Andreas Christensen, but Chelsea will not permit him to leave in January.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter director Piero Ausilio has long admired Christensen. However, it's said Blues boss "Antonio Conte blocked the exit of the talented centre-back" when the Nerazzurri made an approach in the summer and that he'll do the same in January because of his desire to keep Christensen at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old recently returned from an impressive two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, for whom he made 82 appearances and scored seven goals.

While the Blues have allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne to slip through their fingers in the past, Christensen is an example of their youth policy done correctly, and his time in Germany has made him into a player capable of contributing to Chelsea's first team.

Despite his age, the Dane is a composed presence at the back, particularly on the ball as he possesses impeccable distribution—according to Squawka he has completed 93 per cent of his passes in the Premier League this season.

As Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted during Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in September, the defender is already adept at playing in big games:

Though the Blues lost that game, Christensen put in a noticeably strong showing, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Bleacher Report's Garry Hayes:

Despite impressing against City, he has not featured in the Premier League since, leaving him on just 344 minutes of play in the English top flight for the season.

Conte has five options for his back three, so some competition for places is to be expected, but Christensen's performances have warranted more game time than he has received, particularly with Chelsea stumbling in recent weeks.

The Blues will also have Kurt Zouma returning from loan next summer. If they are wise, they will ensure Christensen stays put and continues to feature for the first team.