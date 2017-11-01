Barcelona Reportedly Concerned over Philippe Coutinho Transfer Amid PSG Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Barcelona are seeking some "certainty" over a future deal for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain are ready to join in the chase for his signature.

That's according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), which has reported that Coutinho himself is beginning to doubt how much the Blaugrana want him. Still, it's suggested Barcelona have an "agreement in principle" with the Brazilian already.

But, as reported by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, PSG's supposed decision to enter the chase for the midfielder may complicate matters.

The Blaugrana are said to be "increasingly worried that they will not be able to do a deal in January, and will eventually be usurped by PSG." Despite a transfer request from Coutinho, Liverpool rejected three bids from Barcelona in the summer, the biggest of which was worth a possible £119 million.

Richards relayed Mundo Deportivo's suggestion that Barcelona are willing to offer £80 million up front and a further £30 million for Coutinho in January, although they will not be tempted higher.

"That isn't going to entice a Liverpool board already reticent to sell midseason, while there is a growing worry at Camp Nou that they are set to miss out not just in the winter transfer window, but for good," Richards continued.

As we can see, so intense was Barcelona's interest, even some of the Liverpool players admitted they expected to see Coutinho move to the Camp Nou:

However, as noted by Richards, Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian was spotted meeting with PSG's director of football Antero Henrique in London last week. Telefoot (h/t Sport) has also reported that discussions have been held, with PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said to be ready to make the Liverpool man a massive offer.

While Coutinho appeared to be keen on a move to Barcelona in the summer, PSG are a club that mean business. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves signing in the summer were three major statement acquisitions indicative of a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.

Plus, for an attacking midfielder like Coutinho, the prospect of lining up behind Edinson Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar must be an exciting one. Per Squawka Football, they've been in stunning goalscoring form:

Liverpool supporters will be tired of the speculation, especially after a summer during which it hung over the club. While Coutinho may want out, he was happy enough to sign a new long-term contract earlier in the year, meaning there's no onus on the Reds to sell up, even if some lucrative offers are made.

Surely no bids will be entertained in January, as losing a player of Coutinho's class would be a massive blow midseason. But you sense that if the Brazilian wants out come the end of the campaign, a lucrative transfer may be to the benefit of all parties.