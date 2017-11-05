Most Frustrating Things About Being a Liverpool Fan Right Now

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Watching Liverpool this season is a stressful experience. There are certainly more relaxing ways to spend your spare time, such as sword swallowing, fire eating or base jumping.

The Reds can be electric at times. At others, though, it appears as if someone has cut their power.

Jurgen Klopp's squad have lost just three times in all competitions this season, are level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League and, following back-to-back victories over Maribor, look on course to qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Still, they can flit from the sublime to the ridiculous in a heartbeat. No lead feels safe when there's still time left on the clock, while every defensive set-piece situation is a cause for concern.

Despite the bare facts suggesting things aren't too bad, the supporters still have concerns. Bleacher Report asked a selection of the fanbase what is frustrating them the most right now—and here's what they told us.

Gavin Clark

Major frustration: A tale of 2 halves

David Ramos/Getty Images

"The most frustrating thing about being a Liverpool fan at the moment is having half a team that's so right when the other half is so wrong.

"What makes this so frustrating is that, whilst showcasing some of the most exciting attacking talent in the league, Liverpool still show the same defensive frailties that they have done for a number of years.

"They haven't had a decent centre-back pairing since their days under Rafa Benitez, and can anyone remember the last time Liverpool had a world-class goalkeeper? We're looking back to Ray Clemence, aren't we?

"The frustration lies not just in knowing that no matter how well the attack plays, the defence can undo it in the blink of an eye but with the fact that we have known this for six or seven years now, yet it still goes unchanged."

Scott Groom

Twitter: @ScottCGroom

Major frustration: Lack of patience from fellow fans

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"One of the most frustrating things about supporting this club is the lack of patience that some fans seem to have.

"I remember when Jurgen Klopp took charge, there was a sense among some of the supporters that we would be automatic title challengers again, despite the fact he was working with the same squad that had struggled under Brendan Rodgers.

"Look, I understand the fans and their desire for success, but these things take time. It would be fair to be a little more judgemental now, two years into his reign, but even so, it's only his second full season in charge.

"Success will come for Klopp, just give the chap some time."

Frank Wright

Twitter: @Frankwright_

Major frustration: Inner (transfer) turmoil

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

"The main thing that bugs me about Liverpool right now is how we have under-qualified personnel making key footballing decisions in relation to our transfer policy.

"This ranges from the so-called structure we have in place with regard to identifying and pursuing targets, the personnel involved (the much-talked-about transfer committee) and the lack of serious investment from our owners in recent years.

"To make matters worse, when we managed to persuade Virgil van Dijk to opt for us this summer, we still managed to balls up the whole transfer up by releasing details to the press. So far, no one has been held accountable for what happened.

"Van Dijk and Naby Keita were meant to be game-changing additions for us during the summer. If we had secured both of those players, plus the boys we did actually sign during the last window, you wonder whether a player like Philippe Coutinho would have pushed so hard for a move away.

"For me, our recruitment issues stem from a ridiculous policy that FSG has put in place, one that is led by people who aren't qualified and are simply lap dogs of the club's owners."

Kobla Atsu

Twitter: @koblaatsu



Major frustration: Experiencing Groundhog Day

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"Our defence has seemingly never failed to fail us. It's as if our defenders lack the necessary instincts to defend, yet they seem over-confident about their abilities. It feels like it has always been this way.

"In the 2013/14 season, we almost won the league just because we usually scored one more than the opposition.

"The club cannot attract world-class players because of the level we're stuck at.

"I can't feel at ease whenever I'm watching us play when knowing anything can happen at any time.

"It's so frustrating knowing you have over-confident, frankly shambolic defenders who never learn, making mistakes over and over again. This cannot help us win trophies."

Oli Cook

Major frustration: A pressing issue

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"For me, the most frustrating thing about being a Liverpool fan is their defence.

"I don't mean just the actual defence, though, because I don't believe it's as simple as just pointing a finger and targeting individuals, I disagree with people saying things like 'Lovren isn't good enough', or 'Moreno can't tackle,' etc.

"Jurgen Klopp's philosophy is about counter pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch, which, when it comes off, can be effective. The unfortunate thing, however, and I don't think many fans appreciate this, is that if we don't win the ball back in an advanced area, we instantly leave our defence exposed due to six or seven of our players being caught too high up the pitch.

"It's easy to sit there and say we can't defend, but I don't think many fans actually try and comprehend why we can't defend. It's frustrating that fans choose to target the players rather than look at the bigger picture.

"I guess my biggest gripe is more that Klopp hasn't been able to come up with a way to play a high-press style of football that doesn't leave us so exposed at the back. It is even more frustrating when Pep Guardiola seems to have cracked it with a very similar, if not more attacking, brand of football (although maybe if Klopp had an infinite pit of money, he'd get it right too)."

James McCartney

Twitter: @Jimmymac1723

Major frustration: Negative support

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"There is a constant negativity from a certain proportion of Liverpool's fan base that has culminated this past week in a footballer—Dejan Lovren—having his family threatened.

"This current method of so-called support is now what I grew up experiencing—and I grew up through the lean times under former managers Graeme Souness and Roy Evans.

"Some fans are impatient beyond reason. It is becoming an unpleasant experience to be at a game when things aren't going well, such are the levels of negativity. For example, Jurgen Klopp was told by an individual to 'get a f--king sub on, you!' during the 0-0 home draw with Manchester United.

"Twitter is toxic. Checking it after a defeat, or even a draw for that matter, is truly horrendous. The transfer window is another horrific period, too.

"I realised that reading all the negative comments was having an adverse effect on my mood regarding Liverpool, so I took the step of unfollowing all those who were unreasonably (in my opinion) negative.

"I'm all for criticism where it's due, but I just feel too many so-called fans cross the line too often. The Lovren situation made me feel ashamed to be a Liverpool fan.

"I know there are so many more truly good LFC supporters out there, so it's such a pity when a few bring shame on Liverpool and attract more attention than those who help enhance this great club's name and reputation."

Paul Higham

Twitter: @SportsPaulH

Major frustration: Basic errors and a lack of leaders

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"No prizes for guessing it's the defence that has most of us fans tearing our hair out on a weekly basis.

"It's not that they can't defend full stop—for large portions of games, they can do their jobs—but there always seems to be that error waiting to happen, and with Liverpool most errors seem to result in a goal.

"Neither goalkeeper being used looks good enough to me. Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius don't dominate, sweep up or inspire confidence anywhere near enough for my liking.

"Frustratingly, teams don't seem to have to work too hard to score against us either; if you put the ball in the right areas, you know that either an error or defensive mix-up will lead to a scoring opportunity.

"The failure to deal with second balls, flick-ons and penalty-box scrambles at set plays just screams out that there are no real organisers in there, and I've lost count of the goals scuffed in from close range after a Mignolet flap or from opponents being left unmarked at a set play.

"It may be coaching, it may be personnel or actually a combination of both, but this inability to sense danger needs serious attention if Liverpool are to do anything this year.

"Alberto Moreno has actually been our best defender at times—and that's just not a world I want to live in!"

Cameron Hogwood

Twitter: @CameronHogwood

Major frustration: The Anfield atmosphere

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"It's difficult not to deem cries of 'where's your famous atmosphere?' as completely justified.

"It's the excruciating truth for a fan base that once made Anfield a place to be feared—a fortress no away side could settle in. Maribor fans booed as hundreds of Reds left Wednesday night's game 10 minutes before the end, and rightly so. It was nothing short of embarrassing.

"Thousands of travelling Slovenians earned the plaudits for their unrelenting chants, but, in truth, they were helped an awful lot by the non-existent competition on Liverpool's part.

"In a game where their team had next to no chance, Maribor's supporters produced, arguably, the most impressive atmosphere seen at Anfield this season. That served as a reminder that Liverpool shouldn't have needed to be at their best for fans to get up for it. This was the Champions League!

"The ferocity has disappeared. The aggression is desperately short of what Jurgen Klopp is striving to implement across the entire club. The sheer passion is dormant and teasing few signs of erupting into life.

"Truth be told, it's more upsetting than it is frustrating."

Rob from LFC Transfer Room

Twitter: @LFCTransferRoom

Major frustration: Fenway Sports Group

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

"Fenway Sports Group came to Anfield after great success with the Boston Red Sox and arguably saved Liverpool from going under financially.

"In comparison to the last collection of Americans who were in charge, they're absolute saints, but a growing unrest is visible in the fans. Originally issues such as the ticket price debacle made it plain to see that the owners of the club were out of touch with the fans.

"It has taken a long time to resolve, but it seems FSG are slowly rectifying the issue, appointing Tony Barrett as Head of Club and Supporter Liaison, as well as Peter Moore as CEO, but it's undeniably frustrating when we hear that those who really run the club in the background are completely mute to the fans and the press.

"Michael Edwards has seemingly taken over transfer negotiations while Mike Gordon holds the purse strings. After the chaotic transfer window we all had to endure over the summer, it would be nice to hold one of them accountable or at least hear from the horse's mouth what really went wrong.

"Can we really trust that the transfer committee has been abolished when we still seem to make the same old mistakes when signing players? It's becoming increasingly difficult to believe FSG, and in truth, there is an underlying feeling that the ambition to become a top club again is not there with John Henry and Tom Werner.

"I'm certainly not at the point of disgruntlement that makes fans lambast Linda Pizzuti Henry on social media, but I really wouldn't mind seeing the owners sell up. The real frustrating factor is that due to the previous regime, we seem to feel a debt of gratitude to FSG for helping to save the club.

"We know the grass isn't always greener on the other side, but I'd much rather take a risk with someone new than carry on in with this seemingly inevitable mediocrity, waiting—hoping—for FSG to get it right."

Matt Thielen

Twitter: @MelwoodDaily

Major frustration: Consistently inconsistent

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"There's no question that the lack of consistency has been frustrating for supporters, players and the manager. This was put on full display when Liverpool won 4-0 against Arsenal earlier this season, just to turn around and get throttled 5-0 against Manchester City.

"As powerful as our front three is, my biggest concern is that when Roberto Firmino plays badly, it seems the whole team drops to his level. However, when he's on form, everyone knows it.

"He is an elusive player who has been compared to Luis Suarez by some, but when he goes missing or fails to have an impact on a big game, many have called for a true striker to be brought into the fold. However, his consistency, or lack thereof, may be partially due to those playing behind him.

"The midfield has been changed more times than a child's nappy. James Milner, Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been deployed in the centre of the park.

"This lack of cohesion has led to confusion for the midfielders, not to mention the forwards they support. There has been glimpses of hope, but with injuries to Adam Lallana and Coutinho, it is tough for the players to build a rapport with each other.

"Hopefully as the season goes on and players come back into the fold, things will become smoother and the team will be able to fire on all cylinders."

Rob Lancaster is a featured columnist for Bleacher Report. All quotes were obtained firsthand unless otherwise stated.