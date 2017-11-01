Karim Benzema Hits Back at Pundits After Gary Lineker Criticism

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Karim Benzema has said he "feels sorry" for football pundits after being criticised by Gary Lineker.

The Frenchman told French magazine Les Inrockuptibles (h/t The Sun's Jamie Gordon): "I feel sorry for them, frankly. The criticism from ex-footballers who become journalists, some of who only share their hate. They have experienced the same situations but don't have solidarity."

BT Sport and Match of the Day host Lineker, who scored 329 goals for club and country and played for Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Nagoya Grampus Eight, gave his thoughts on the striker on Twitter in October:

Benzema joined Real from Lyon in 2009 aged 21, and has since gone on to score 183 goals in 375 games for Los Blancos.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Lineker's comments were put to Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who reacted strongly to the criticism:

Lineker has taken the response in good humour, though:

The comments were not particularly harsh, and it's evident Lineker recognises his talent.

That said, as many have pointed out in response to the critique, Benzema brings much to the table beyond just goals.

Despite his position, the 29-year-old's primary role is to support the team's focal point, Cristiano Ronaldo, and he does so with aplomb with selfless play, intelligent movement and a near-telepathic understanding of Ronaldo's game.

As such, the forward has also produced 105 assists during his time with Los Blancos, and that should not be overlooked when assessing his contributions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It would arguably be difficult for any player to reach a huge numbers of goals while playing second fiddle to Ronaldo, but for Benzema to surpass 20 in six of his eight full seasons in the Spanish capital is a testament to his ability.