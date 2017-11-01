Barcelona Reportedly Ready to Rival Arsenal, Liverpool for Thomas Lemar Transfer

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to rival Arsenal and Liverpool next summer in the pursuit of Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

As reported by Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph, the Blaugrana are said to be preparing to muscle in on the chase for the 21-year-old, who was the target of bids from both Premier League sides at the end of the summer transfer window.

"Lemar remains Arsenal's priority target, and, while Liverpool are also keen, it would surely prove difficult for Lemar to resist if Barcelona do follow up their interest with a bid," Wilson reported.

As noted, Arsenal were ready to smash their club-record transfer fee to sign the France international, with a deal worth £90 million in the pipeline on the final day of the summer window. But they were unable to get a transfer finalised, also scuppering Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Manchester City.

Per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, when asked about the transfer Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted some "very, very high offers" had been made for Lemar from English clubs.

Interest from Barcelona shouldn't come as a great surprise, as Lemar is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at the moment. As noted by OptaJean last month, Lemar is a creative force:

Last season he was a key component in Monaco's rise as the most exciting attacking team in European football.

Deployed on the left of midfield, his link-up play with Benjamin Mendy was a joy to watch for much of 2016-17. The left-back would tear forward, create space for Lemar, and he would flourish in those pockets.

The midfielder can do a little bit of everything. Lemar has the speed and sturdiness to get away from defenders, though he also has great technique. The Frenchman can use quick feet to slalom out of tough situations, while he's also an expert on set pieces and shooting from distance.

With Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe all let go by Monaco in the summer, there's been extra responsibility on Lemar this term. At times, he's struggled with that pressure, though after his first goal of the campaign for Monaco on Saturday, Scouted Football reminded us what a talent he is:

For Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, Lemar would be a wonderful signing and someone that'd potentially soften the blow of losing Sanchez in the near future; the Chilean's contract is poised to expire at the end of the campaign.

Now it appears as though there is major competition for his signature, though, and if Barcelona are serious about getting him in at the Camp Nou, Lemar will surely be tempted. Already, it appears as though this transfer story will be one of the main sagas of next summer.