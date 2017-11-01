Yu Darvish Can Overcome Game 3 Nightmare, Yuli Gurriel Gesture to Be Game 7 Hero

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Yu Darvish patiently explained Tuesday why he declined Yuli Gurriel's offer to personally and privately apologize to him over the weekend in Houston.

Wouldn't you know it. The way this wild and thrilling World Series finally will play out, they instead will meet again very, very publicly here Wednesday night.

In the biggest start of his life, Darvish, who came up small in a Game 3 bludgeoning, now has a golden chance at redemption when the Los Angeles Dodgers hand him the ball for Game 7.

Darvish appeared at the podium in the press room Tuesday roughly four hours before the Dodgers ambushed Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros 3-1 to steal what might have been the Astros' last, best hope to win what has turned into one of the most classic World Series in years.

"I told him, 'Hey, you don't have to do that, because you made a comment, and, like, I'm not that mad,'" Darvish said, referring to a Gurriel apology that already had been relayed to Darvish. "So, like, I really didn't care that much about that."

Gurriel, who was predictably and lustily booed by the sellout crowd of 54,128 in both pregame introductions and in each of his four plate appearances, chose not to appear postgame. He left before reporters were allowed inside the Astros clubhouse, leaving only a shiny gold watch in his locker as evidence that he had, indeed, occupied it.

The Astros expected their teammate and friend would have his ears pinned back by Los Angelenos. Veteran Carlos Beltran, a teammate of Darvish's with the Texas Rangers last season before he signed with the Astros in December, has worked overtime behind the scenes to broker peace and make sure each of these men knows the other is a good person despite Gurriel's reprehensible gesture and made sure to talk with the Astros' slugging first baseman earlier in the day. He knew Dodgers fans would try to get in his head.

"I told him, just think about it as if they're calling 'Yuuuuu,' the two letters of your first name," Beltran said. "Just try to flip that and use it as an advantage.

"I know sometimes it's hard to do that, but at the end of the day, Yuli's a good man. He made a mistake. Yu Darvish, based on his quote, was able to turn the page right away. He said it was offensive for him, but he put a good quote out there and focused on the positive, not the negative."

Gurriel, who went 1-for-4 in Game 6, spent much of his night on the business end of the Dodger Stadium catcalls. As Los Angeles radio play-by-play man Charley Steiner said on the air, the fans did not let him up for air.

"I understand," Astros center fielder George Springer said. "I guess you have the right to be upset, but, in my opinion, this one instance doesn't define Yuli. He's a hell of a guy, and I know he didn't mean it."

Darvish will have enough on his mind as he attempts to atone for a Game 3 shellacking in which he lasted just 12 batters, surrendering four earned runs on six hits and a walk. He threw only 49 pitches. And it was Gurriel's leadoff home run in the second that led to the ugly incident that scarred what otherwise has been one of the most joyful and pulsating World Series in years:

Back in the dugout, Gurriel put his hands to his eyes and pulled on them, explaining to his teammates he was thrilled because it was the first time he hit a home run against a Japanese pitcher. He told them Darvish pitched him like a "chinito"—slang for "little Asian man"—apparently meaning Darvish threw him a fat pitch.

The gesture and the word were caught by television cameras, went right onto social media and soon went viral. A chastened Gurriel issued a statement of apology afterward and then spent five minutes apologizing and attempting to explain himself to reporters.

It was a night Darvish would like to forget for many reasons, not the least of which because the Dodgers acquired him from the Rangers seconds before the July trade deadline to help them win a World Series. Between that and his impending free agency this winter, this is perhaps the most important stretch of Darvish's career.

In a pregame dugout huddle before Game 4, several Dodgers assured Darvish they were going to win that game for him. Much like the Astros have rallied around Gurriel, a man they say is a good person who made a mistake, the Dodgers have rallied around Darvish after his embarrassing Game 3 outing.

Now, here comes Game 7.

"First of all, not just as a teammate, but as a person, we have really good people in this clubhouse," Darvish said. "I really appreciate my teammates supporting me. But going towards [the Game 7] outing, it doesn't change anything.

"I take any game seriously, and it's going to be the same because of what happened before Game 4. ... I'm making every effort I can make for every time I go out there."

The Dodgers continued to have Darvish's back during Game 6. Before Gurriel's first at-bat, Los Angeles starter Rich Hill stepped off the rubber and acted busy, allowing the boos to pummel Gurriel for a few extra moments.

Now, as the Dodgers attempt to win their first World Series since 1988 with Darvish leading the way, the veteran right-hander will have his own say. And likely in the second inning, Gurriel will step into the batter's box, and their latest meeting will be on full dramatic public display.

"That's crazy, man," Beltran said. "Sometimes things play out the way we cannot script."

Said Springer: "I know he didn't mean it. I know he's suffering for it. It's tough to watch. ... I just want the world to know that Yuli Gurriel is a great person."

So much drama always is on display in Game 7.

With the world watching and, hopefully, learning, this one will pack a little something extra.

