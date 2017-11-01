Breeders' Cup 2017: Top Contenders, Early Odds and More for Classic Race

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The Breeders' Cup Classic is often the most compelling and exciting horse race of the year. While it does not have the history or tradition of any of the Triple Crown races that are run in the spring, the Classic is always filled with the sharpest thoroughbreds in the sport.

This year's Classic includes two brilliant horses in Gun Runner and Arrogate, and those two horses are the favorites for the Nov. 4 race at Del Mar.

Gun Runner is the 8-5 favorite in the 1 1/4-mile race, while Arrogate is a fairly close second choice at 9-4, according to OddsShark.

Gun Runner has won three races in a row for trainer Steve Asmussen and the four-year-old looked explosive in winning the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs as well as the Whitney and Woodward Stakes at Saratoga.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Arrogate is the all-time leading money winner in the sport with more than $17.3 million in earnings. However, Arrogate is not in his best form, having finished fourth in the San Diego Classic and second in the Pacific Classic. His last win was in the Dubai Classic in March.

Arrogate's trainer Bob Baffert has been planning for this race, and a victory would allow him to become just the second horse to win the Classic twice. If he loses, it means he will end his career on a three-race losing streak.

Baffert's credentials are sensational, and he told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form that he knows how to prepare his horse for a big race.

He also knows he has to use specific tactics at Del Mar. "You have to be in it turning for home," Baffert said. "You're not going to make up a lot of ground. That's the key going a mile and a quarter. You've got to stay within striking distance. He ran a respectable race in the Pacific Classic. But I know he can do better."

Gun Runner will start from the No. 5 post position, while Arrogate will take off from the No. 1 hole.

Post time for the Classic is 8:35 p.m. ET, and the race will be televised by NBC. Here's a look at the post positions and odds for the 11-horse field.

1. Arrogate (9-4)

2. War Decree (33-1)

3. Win The Space (50-1)

4. War Story (50-1)

5. Gun Runner (8-5)

6. Mubtaahij (20-1)

7. Churchill (16-1)

8. West Coast (5-1)

9. Gunnevera (40-1)

10. Pavel (33-1)

11. Collected (11-2)

In addition to the top two contenders, Collected would appear to have an excellent chance in the race. He has won eight of 11 races in his career, and he beat Arrogate in the Pacific Classic. Collected is also trained by Baffert.

Churchill is an Irish horse trained by the respected Aidan O'Brien. The problem for Churchill is that he has done most of his racing on grass and the Classic will be contested on dirt.