Jimmy Garoppolo on Trade to 49ers: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is excited at his opportunity to finally be a starting quarterback in this league.

"[I'm] thrilled to be here," the former New England Patriots backup said of his move to the San Francisco 49ers, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. "I mean, just got here this morning. I couldn't be happier."

San Francisco acquired the fourth-year player Monday in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick. While he knows this will be a chance to prove himself, he is also aware of the tough road ahead of him.

"But you know, we're just—got to take it week by week right now," Garoppolo said. "I've got a whole playbook to learn. The terminology, I mean, it's going to be like learning a different language. I'm looking forward to the challenge and enjoying the process."

Garoppolo has been a backup with the Patriots for the past three-plus seasons behind Tom Brady, only making two starts in this stretch. He hasn't appeared in a game yet in 2017.

"I'm eager to get out there and show what I can do on Sundays," Garoppolo said. "This league, it's tough, it really is, so when you get your opportunities, you have to take advantage of them because you don't know when you're going to get another."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is aware it could take some time before he is ready to compete. Learning a new playbook and getting comfortable with his teammates won't happen overnight, so fans shouldn't expect him to play in Week 9.

Still, general manager John Lynch is already hoping he is the "quarterback of the future." With just eight games to evaluate him before he hits free agency, he will end up under center at some point soon.

Despite throwing just 94 passes in his career, there is reason for optimism in San Francisco for the first time in years.