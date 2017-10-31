Manchester City Transfer News: Latest on David Silva Contract Talks, Top Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

David Silva has revealed he wants to extend his contract with Manchester City before his current deal runs out in 2019. The veteran playmaker is open to prolonging his stay in order to reach his goal of winning the UEFA Champions League with the club.

Silva, 31, revealed talks about an extension are still ongoing, ahead of City's meeting with Serie A side Napoli in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage. Speaking before the game, Silva said: "We are still talking. I hope I can sign soon because I would love to be here and play for City 10 years," per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News.

Silva also spelled out his desire to help City conquer Europe, describing it as "something I pray for every night," per Bajkowski.

City's chances of winning the Champions League would naturally be greater with the future of one of their most important players secured. Keeping Silva beyond 2019 would rate as a major coup for manager Pep Guardiola, who has previously expressed how much he'd like the creative midfielder to stay on, per Richard Tanner of the Daily Express.

Despite Guardiola's wishes, there have been doubts about how long Silva will remain a City player. The pint-sized playmaker has been strongly linked with a return to Las Palmas when his contract runs out in 2019.

Those rumours gathered pace in early August when El Gol Digital (h/t Diego Felix of AS) reported La Liga side Las Palmas had begun talks aimed at securing a deal for Silva. In September, Turkish source Hurriyet (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com) reported Silva was discussing a move to Fenerbahce.

Guardiola's possession-heavy style of play demands midfielders as intelligent and technically gifted as Silva. His partnership with fellow schemer Kevin De Bruyne has made City the class of England's top flight and a force in this season's Champions League, so his desire to stay is great news for the club.

Keeping a player whose efficient style of play means he has years left at the top level should be a priority for City.