Simon Grayson, Sunderland Part Company Minutes After Draw vs. Bolton

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Sunderland have announced the departure of Simon Grayson as manager with the club now mired in the relegation zone of the Championship.

In a statement released on the club's official website, chief executive Martin Bain addressed Grayson's departure: "While we hoped that Simon’s experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature. In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary."

The Black Cats slipped into the bottom three of English football's second tier after drawing 3-3 with Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. It means Sunderland gained just 10 points from 15 matches under Grayson's watch, per Alex Terrell of The Sun.

Grayson's assistant Glynn Snodin has also left, per the statement.

Kevin Maguire of the Daily Mirror had some sympathy for the departing manager:

Meanwhile, Sunderland have no immediate plans to announce a replacement, even on an interim basis, according to Richard Mennear of the Sunderland Echo:

More would naturally have been expected from Grayson since Sunderland only suffered relegation from the Premier League last summer. However, the former Leeds United manager was unable to make the most of a squad talented enough to be a force in the championship.

Players such as destructive midfielder Didier Ndong and powerful centre-back Lamine Kone should give Sunderland the platform to launch a campaign aimed at ending in a quick return to the top flight.

Grayson's job looked under considerable threat before the Bolton game, despite midfielder Jonny Williams saying the squad was behind the manager, per Mennear.

The onus will be on the next manager to get more out of a squad with Premier League pedigree. Sunderland fans saw bitter North East rivals Newcastle United earn promotion in their first time out a year ago. They won't want Magpies supporters to watch Sunderland slip the other way.