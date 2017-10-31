Daley Blind Goal, Mile Svilar Own Goal Lead Manchester United to Win vs. Benfica

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United all but clinched their place in the Champions League knockout phase on Wednesday night, securing a 2-0 win over Benfica at Old Trafford that also ended the Portuguese side's chances of advancing past the group stage.

Daley Blind scored for the home side in the victory, while goalkeeper Mile Svilar was credited with another own-goal against United after Nemanja Matic's shot bounced off the post and onto his back before rolling into the net.

CSKA Moscow's 2-1 win over Basel on Wednesday left both clubs on six points, while United top the group at 12. That means each club could feasibly win their remaining two games and leave United out in the cold, though United need just a point in their final two games to render that slim possibility moot.

United easily could have won by more, as they created several chances in the contest and Anthony Martial failed to convert from the spot in the 15th minute after earning the penalty.

But Benfica could make the argument that, had a few bounces gone their way, they too might have come away with the points. David De Gea's brilliant save in the 18th minute on a Diogo Goncalves screamer kept the game knotted in a scoreless draw, while he also tipped Goncalves' effort in the 60th minute wide of the post.

And six minutes later, Raul Jimenez intercepted a lazy Eric Bailly pass and headed toward the goal, only to see his curling effort beat De Gea but bounce off the post and away from danger.

For the Red Devils, the win extended an impressive streak, per WhoScored.com:

Frankly, Manchester United have been impressive at Old Trafford in all competitions, as soccer writer Liam Canning noted:

United got the bounce they needed late in the first half, however, as Matic's powerfully struck effort from outside the box ricocheted off the post and into the back of goalkeeper Svilar before heading into the net.

It's the second time Svilar was struck by a stroke of bad luck against United; in their earlier meeting, he carried Marcus Rashford's free kick across the line, a moment that ultimately handed United the win.

Henry Winter of the Times sympathized with the young 'keeper:

Marcus Rashford's brilliant run into the box in the 77th minute would result in United's second penalty of the game, meanwhile, Blind finishing from the spot and ending Benfica's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

It wasn't the prettiest win, as Canning noted, but it was one United will surely take:

Up next for the Red Devils in Champions League play is Basel on Nov. 22, while Benfica face CSKA Moscow that same day.